SUGA Tickets and j-hope’s “on the street”: Stanning BTS Podcast

There's just too much ARMY goodness to pack into a Mini-Moni

j-hope on the street j. Cole SUGA tour Stanning BTS podcast
SUGA, J. Cole, and j-hope, photos courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Consequence Staff
March 9, 2023 | 2:10pm ET

    Borahae ICONICS! Stanning BTS is back with a full episode instead of their regularly scheduled Mini-Moni because there is just too much to talk about!

    First off, hosts Bethany and Kayla run through the experience of trying to secure those coveted SUGA tickets for his upcoming solo tour. If you’ve been stressed about nabbing them, you’re not alone! Luckily, you can find some available via StubHub, and you can be secure your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Additionally, j-hope is back with a new lo-fi hip-hop track, “on the street!” The J. Cole-featuring track comes at a very interesting time, as j-hope’s military service is fast approaching.

    Get the full rundown on both SUGA tickets and j-hope’s “on the street” on this week’s Stanning BTS, then do yourself a favor and join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

    In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8th), Stanning BTS wants do something a little different and highlight Trades of Hope. Trades of Hope is a wonderful company that connects consumers with women artisans all over the world. They sell fair trade jewelry and ethically sourced fashion, all of which is exclusively created by women. These women then get 100% of the proceeds. Learn more about Trades of Hope and explore what they have to offer here.

