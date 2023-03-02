Menu
SUGA's Tour, Jimin's Solo Album, j-hope's Documentary, and More: Stanning BTS Podcast

All of the ARMY updates you need in one place

Jimin (photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC), J-Hope (photo by Joshua Druding), SUGA (photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC)
Consequence Staff
March 2, 2023 | 6:08pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Borahae, ICONICs! Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany hope you had a successful, stress-free experience nabbing tickets to Yoongi’s SUGA/Agust D solo tour! (If you still need them, grab your tickets here!)

    In this episode of Stanning BTS, Kayla and Bethany break down all of the recent news surrounding BTS. Beyond the hotly anticipated SUGA/Agust D tour, there’s also Jimin’s upcoming solo album, J-Hope’s Jack in the Box documentary, and updates surrounding enlistment.

    Listen to this week’s Stanning BTS to learn about all of the recent ARMY developments, then do yourself a favor and join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

    Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8th), Stanning BTS wants do something a little different and highlight Trades of Hope. Trades of Hope is a wonderful company that connects consumers with women artisans all over the world. They sell fair trade jewelry and ethically sourced fashion, all of which is exclusively created by women. These women then get 100% of the proceeds. Learn more about Trades of Hope and explore what they have to offer here.

