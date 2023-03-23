Summerfest Reveals 2023 Lineup

Summerfest — the annual nine-day musical extravaganza that brings hundreds of bands to Milwaukee, Wisconsin each June and July — has revealed its 2023 lineup.

The festival’s separately ticketed American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners include Dave Matthews Band, Zac Brown Band, Zach Bryan, James Taylor with Sheryl Crow, Eric Church with Elle King, Odesza, Imagine Dragons, and two headliners still to be announced.

However, the real fun can be found on the sprawling lineup of names who will be playing across the 11 other stages erected within Milwaukee’s Henry Maier Festival Park. Highlights include The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Smokey Robinson, Three 6 Mafia, Earth Wind & Fire, The War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes, Bleachers, Tegan and Sara, Cypress Hill, Japanese Breakfast, Dinosaur Jr., Jenny Lewis, Built to Spill, The Mountain Goats, Nick Lowe & The Straitjackets, and Horsegirl.

Other notable acts include Lyle Lovett, Noah Kahan, Yungblud, Lord Huron, Queensrÿche, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, GRYFFIN, Yellowcard, Fitz and the Tantrums, Vance Joy, Cautious Clay, Cheap Trick, A Flock of Seagulls, Collective Soul, Soul Asylum, Smash Mouth, Reverend Horton Heat, Deer Tick, Andy Shauf, Hailey Whitters, and The Regrettes. You can see the full artist lineup and day-by-day breakdown at the festival’s website.

Summerfest 2023 takes place over three weekends (June 22nd-24th, June 29th-July 1st, and July 6th-8th). Single day and multi-day festival passes are now on sale. As mentioned, tickets to the amphitheater headlining shows are sold separately and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

