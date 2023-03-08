Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album The Deep End, Tackles The Rolling Stones’ “Under My Thumb”: Stream

The Bangles frontwoman Susanna Hoffs has announced a new album, a collection of covers called The Deep End. The project is out April 7th via Baroque Folk, while the first taste of the LP — a cover of The Rolling Stones’ 1966 track “Under My Thumb” — is available to stream now.

Produced by Peter Asher, The Deep End sees Hoffs tackle classics from the Stones, Squeeze, and Leslie Gore, as well as modern songs by artists like Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, and Brandy Clark. It arrives at the same time as The Bird Has Flown, the artist’s debut novel. Pre-orders for both the album and the book are ongoing.

While she admits to loving the Stones and “Under My Thumb” — “I’ve listened to that song on repeat since it came out in the mid-’60s,” she recalled in a statement — covering the track presented Hoffs with the opportunity to practice a little gender trouble.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I had an epiphany when I really thought about what the song is about, and it ignited this idea to do my own spin on it — to change the gender and see how it felt. What if the roles are/were reversed and the boy is under her thumb? It was exhilarating to give it a new spin, to flip it on its head, or on its ass. It’s a sassy, irreverent song, so it was extremely pleasurable to turn the tables.” In addition to a more straightforward cover, Hoffs has also issued a dance remix of the track by producer Oak Felder. Listen to both versions below.

The Deep End marks Hoffs’ fifth solo album, and her second collection of covers. Her last release was 2021’s Bright Lights, which featured songs by Nick Drake, Lou Reed, and, of course, Prince. Revisit our interview with the artist on that record here.

The Deep End Artwork:

The Deep End Tracklist:

01. Under My Thumb (The Rolling Stones)

02. Deep End (Holly Humberstone)

03. If You’ve Got a Problem (Joy Oladokun)

04. Afterglow (Ed Sheeran)

05. Time Moves On (Phantom Planet)

06. Say You Don’t Mind (Denny Laine)

07. Black Coffee in Bed (Squeeze)

08. West Coast (Jason Schwartzman)

09. Would You Be So Kind (Dodie)

10. When the Party’s Over (Billie Eilish)

11. Pawn Shop (Brandy Clark)

12. You Don’t Own Me (Leslie Gore)

13. Only You (Yazoo)