Swans Announce New Album The Beggar, 2023 Tour Dates

Check out the first single, "Paradise Is Mine"

Swans, photo by Philip Cosores
Swans, photo by Philip Cosores
March 22, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    Swans have announced their 16th (!) studio album, The Beggar, out June 23rd via Young God Records. They’ve also mapped a slew of new tour dates across the UK and North America (grab tickets here), and shared the first preview, “Paradise Is Mine.”

    The Beggar was written and produced by Swans mastermind Michael Gira, with contributions from recent and former members of the band and Gira’s other group Angels of Light. Ben Frost also played on the album, which also features backing vocals from Jennifer Gira, Lucy Kruger, and Laura Carbone. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “After numerous pandemic-induced cancellations of tours for the previous Swans album leaving meaning, and an apparent bottomless pit of waiting, waiting, waiting, and the strange disorientation that came with this sudden but interminable forced isolation I decided it was time to write songs for a new Swans album and forget about everything else,” Gira said in a statement. “They came relatively easily, always informed by the suspicion that these could be my last.”

    He continued, “When I finally was able to travel, songs in hand, to Berlin to work with my friends recording this record, the feeling was akin to the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the film changes from Black and White to Color. Now I’m feeling quite optimistic. My favourite color is pink. I hope you enjoy the album.”

    “Paradise Is Mine” is a nine-minute experimental rock epic featuring droning vocals from Gira as he ponders our very existence. “To create a new world,” he sings. “In the gash, in the break/ In this place, you animate.”

    Swans have extended their tour with a new run of dates in the UK and North America beginning in August. Along the way, they’ll hit cities like London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Brooklyn. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, March 24th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can look for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Swans’ last album was 2019’s Leaving Meaning.

    The Beggar Artwork:

    Swans The Beggar new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates

    The Beggar Tracklist:
    01. The Parasite
    02. Paradise Is Mine
    03. Los Angeles: City of Death
    04. Michael Is Done
    05. Unforming
    06. The Beggar
    07. No More of This
    08. Ebbing
    09. Why Can’t I Have What I Want Any Time That I Want?
    10. The Beggar Lover (Three)
    11. The Memorious

    Swans 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/20 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
    05/21- Poznan, PL @ CK Zamek
    05/23 – Katowice, PL @ Kino Teatr Rialto
    05/25 – Zilina, SK @ New Synagogue
    05/26 – Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
    05/27 – Innsbruck, AT @ Heart of Noise Festival, Treibhaus
    05/29 – Bologna, IT @ Teatro Duse
    05/31 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur
    06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
    06/04 – Lisbon, PT @ Culturgest
    06/05 – Lisbon, PT @ Culturgest
    06/06 – Faro, PT @ Teatro Das Figuras
    06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
    06/11 – Athens, GR @ Vraxon Theatre
    06/13 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Moni Lazariston
    06/15 – Antwerp, BE @ Bourlaschouwburg
    06/16 – Utrecht, NL @ Hertz Theatre
    08/11 – Brighton, UK @ St George’s
    08/12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    08/15 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
    08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
    08/18 – Bristol, UK @ Arc Tangent Festival
    08/19 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
    08/21 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
    08/23 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront
    08/24 – London, UK @ Troxy
    08/26 – La Tour-De-Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae Festival
    09/02 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    09/03 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
    09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    09/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    09/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom
    09/19 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Showroom
    09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
    09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Cabaret Metro
    09/23 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
    09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
    09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre National
    09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Swans Announce New Album The Beggar, 2023 Tour Dates

