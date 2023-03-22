Swans Announce New Album The Beggar, 2023 Tour Dates

Swans have announced their 16th (!) studio album, The Beggar, out June 23rd via Young God Records. They’ve also mapped a slew of new tour dates across the UK and North America (grab tickets here), and shared the first preview, “Paradise Is Mine.”

The Beggar was written and produced by Swans mastermind Michael Gira, with contributions from recent and former members of the band and Gira’s other group Angels of Light. Ben Frost also played on the album, which also features backing vocals from Jennifer Gira, Lucy Kruger, and Laura Carbone. Pre-orders are ongoing.

“After numerous pandemic-induced cancellations of tours for the previous Swans album leaving meaning, and an apparent bottomless pit of waiting, waiting, waiting, and the strange disorientation that came with this sudden but interminable forced isolation I decided it was time to write songs for a new Swans album and forget about everything else,” Gira said in a statement. “They came relatively easily, always informed by the suspicion that these could be my last.”

He continued, “When I finally was able to travel, songs in hand, to Berlin to work with my friends recording this record, the feeling was akin to the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the film changes from Black and White to Color. Now I’m feeling quite optimistic. My favourite color is pink. I hope you enjoy the album.”

“Paradise Is Mine” is a nine-minute experimental rock epic featuring droning vocals from Gira as he ponders our very existence. “To create a new world,” he sings. “In the gash, in the break/ In this place, you animate.”

Swans have extended their tour with a new run of dates in the UK and North America beginning in August. Along the way, they’ll hit cities like London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Brooklyn. See the full schedule below.

Swans’ last album was 2019’s Leaving Meaning.

The Beggar Artwork:

The Beggar Tracklist:

01. The Parasite

02. Paradise Is Mine

03. Los Angeles: City of Death

04. Michael Is Done

05. Unforming

06. The Beggar

07. No More of This

08. Ebbing

09. Why Can’t I Have What I Want Any Time That I Want?

10. The Beggar Lover (Three)

11. The Memorious

Swans 2023 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

05/21- Poznan, PL @ CK Zamek

05/23 – Katowice, PL @ Kino Teatr Rialto

05/25 – Zilina, SK @ New Synagogue

05/26 – Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska

05/27 – Innsbruck, AT @ Heart of Noise Festival, Treibhaus

05/29 – Bologna, IT @ Teatro Duse

05/31 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/04 – Lisbon, PT @ Culturgest

06/05 – Lisbon, PT @ Culturgest

06/06 – Faro, PT @ Teatro Das Figuras

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/11 – Athens, GR @ Vraxon Theatre

06/13 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Moni Lazariston

06/15 – Antwerp, BE @ Bourlaschouwburg

06/16 – Utrecht, NL @ Hertz Theatre

08/11 – Brighton, UK @ St George’s

08/12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

08/15 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

08/18 – Bristol, UK @ Arc Tangent Festival

08/19 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

08/21 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

08/23 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront

08/24 – London, UK @ Troxy

08/26 – La Tour-De-Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae Festival

09/02 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

09/03 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom

09/19 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Showroom

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Cabaret Metro

09/23 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre National

09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg