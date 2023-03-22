Swans Announce New Album The Beggar, 2023 Tour Dates

Swans have announced their 16th (!) studio album, The Beggar, out June 23rd via Young God Records. They’ve also mapped a slew of new tour dates across the UK and North America (grab tickets here), and shared the first preview, “Paradise Is Mine.”
The Beggar was written and produced by Swans mastermind Michael Gira, with contributions from recent and former members of the band and Gira’s other group Angels of Light. Ben Frost also played on the album, which also features backing vocals from Jennifer Gira, Lucy Kruger, and Laura Carbone. Pre-orders are ongoing.
“After numerous pandemic-induced cancellations of tours for the previous Swans album leaving meaning, and an apparent bottomless pit of waiting, waiting, waiting, and the strange disorientation that came with this sudden but interminable forced isolation I decided it was time to write songs for a new Swans album and forget about everything else,” Gira said in a statement. “They came relatively easily, always informed by the suspicion that these could be my last.”
He continued, “When I finally was able to travel, songs in hand, to Berlin to work with my friends recording this record, the feeling was akin to the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the film changes from Black and White to Color. Now I’m feeling quite optimistic. My favourite color is pink. I hope you enjoy the album.”
“Paradise Is Mine” is a nine-minute experimental rock epic featuring droning vocals from Gira as he ponders our very existence. “To create a new world,” he sings. “In the gash, in the break/ In this place, you animate.”
Swans have extended their tour with a new run of dates in the UK and North America beginning in August. Along the way, they’ll hit cities like London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Brooklyn. See the full schedule below.
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, March 24th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Swans’ last album was 2019’s Leaving Meaning.
The Beggar Artwork:
The Beggar Tracklist:
01. The Parasite
02. Paradise Is Mine
03. Los Angeles: City of Death
04. Michael Is Done
05. Unforming
06. The Beggar
07. No More of This
08. Ebbing
09. Why Can’t I Have What I Want Any Time That I Want?
10. The Beggar Lover (Three)
11. The Memorious
Swans 2023 Tour Dates:
05/20 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
05/21- Poznan, PL @ CK Zamek
05/23 – Katowice, PL @ Kino Teatr Rialto
05/25 – Zilina, SK @ New Synagogue
05/26 – Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
05/27 – Innsbruck, AT @ Heart of Noise Festival, Treibhaus
05/29 – Bologna, IT @ Teatro Duse
05/31 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/04 – Lisbon, PT @ Culturgest
06/05 – Lisbon, PT @ Culturgest
06/06 – Faro, PT @ Teatro Das Figuras
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/11 – Athens, GR @ Vraxon Theatre
06/13 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Moni Lazariston
06/15 – Antwerp, BE @ Bourlaschouwburg
06/16 – Utrecht, NL @ Hertz Theatre
08/11 – Brighton, UK @ St George’s
08/12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
08/15 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
08/18 – Bristol, UK @ Arc Tangent Festival
08/19 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
08/21 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
08/23 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront
08/24 – London, UK @ Troxy
08/26 – La Tour-De-Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae Festival
09/02 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
09/03 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom
09/19 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Showroom
09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Cabaret Metro
09/23 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre National
09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg