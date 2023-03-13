Sweet & Lynch (Stryper singer Michael Sweet and longtime Dokken guitarist George Lynch) have announced their third collaborative album, Heart & Sacrifice, due out May 19th. Ahead of the release date, the duo have offered up the lead single “You’ll Never Be Alone.”

The track showcases the proven talent of both Sweet and Lynch. The singer’s arena-ready vocals are upfront and full of bravado, while the guitarist lays down the chunky riffs and incendiary lead playing that he is known for in Dokken and his own group, The Lynch Mob.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome of the new Sweet & Lynch album Heart & Sacrifice,” Sweet remarked via a press release. “It’s diverse, complex, and flows beautifully. Every song has something to say in its own unique way.”

Added Sweet regarding his latest collab alongside Lynch: “George has always been one of my favorite players and it’s an honor to work with him again. It’s also an absolute pleasure working with Alessandro [Del Vecchio, bassist and co-producer]. We’re able to bring all our own contributions and contribute to create an amazing set of songs and I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

The group’s lineup for the record is rounded out by drummer Jelly Cardarelli, alongside Sweet, Lynch, and Del Vecchio. Previously, Sweet & Lynch released the 2015 album Only to Rise and its follow-up Unified two years later.

Pre-order Heart & Sacrifice via Frontiers Music. You can stream “You’ll Never Be Alone” and see the LP artwork and tracklist below.

Heart & Sacrifice Artwork:



Heart & Sacrifice Tracklist:

01. Heart & Sacrifice

02. Where I Have to Go

03. Miracle

04. Leave It All Behind

05. You’ll Never Be Alone

06. After All Is Said and Done

07. Give Up the Night

08. Will It Ever Change

09. It’s Time to Believe

10. Every Day

11. It Rains Again

12. World Full of Lies