Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers Join SZA’s Final “SOS Tour” Stop: Watch

Thursday night marked the final stop on SZA‘s “SOS Tour,” and she had a couple friends there with her to help her go out on a bang: Phoebe Bridgers and Lizzo.

Bridgers — who also made a surprise appearance at one of SZA’s New York City shows — guests on the song “Ghost in the Machine” from SZA’s new album SOS. The duo reprised the song during the tour finale at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with Bridgers going very casual (and SZA-core) wearing a pair of jeans and a hoodie.

As SZA said herself in her recent Consequence Cover Story, “Ghost in the Machine” came about after she and Bridgers finally connected via social media. “It was just a DM,” SZA recalled. “She popped on by. She was cool as fuck.”

Then, Lizzo came on stage to duet her song “Special,” which SZA recently bestowed with the remix treatment (not to be confused with a different song called “Special” that appears on SOS). The two singers might have entirely separate personas as artists, but they certainly compliment each other, and it’s fun to watch them interact on stage — Lizzo, as we can see from some clips of the night, was having an absolute blast.

But Bridgers and Lizzo weren’t the only big names who attended SZA’s final tour stops: As Variety points out, a laundry list of celebrities were sitting in the audience across Thursday and Wednesday nights, including Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Pedro Pascal, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.

Check out some clips of the star-studded night below.

While there’s no more proper dates left on the “SOS Tour” as of yet, SZA will headline Hangout Fest in Alabama this May. Revisit our review of her second night at Madison Square Garden here.

phoebe bridgers and sza performing ghost in the machine tonight! pic.twitter.com/z5Z73FCfra Advertisement — lia 🚀 7 DAYS (@beeefyfridgerss) March 24, 2023