Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers Join SZA’s Final “SOS Tour” Stop: Watch

A slew of celebrities also came out to the Kia Forum show

Advertisement
sza lizzo phoebe bridgers sos tour pop indie rock music news concert live ghost in the machine special watch
Lizzo (photo by Kris Lori), SZA (photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage), and Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Ben Kaye)
Follow
March 24, 2023 | 3:19pm ET

    Thursday night marked the final stop on SZA‘s “SOS Tour,” and she had a couple friends there with her to help her go out on a bang: Phoebe Bridgers and Lizzo.

    Bridgers — who also made a surprise appearance at one of SZA’s New York City shows — guests on the song “Ghost in the Machine” from SZA’s new album SOS. The duo reprised the song during the tour finale at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with Bridgers going very casual (and SZA-core) wearing a pair of jeans and a hoodie.

    As SZA said herself in her recent Consequence Cover Story, “Ghost in the Machine” came about after she and Bridgers finally connected via social media. “It was just a DM,” SZA recalled. “She popped on by. She was cool as fuck.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Then, Lizzo came on stage to duet her song “Special,” which SZA recently bestowed with the remix treatment (not to be confused with a different song called “Special” that appears on SOS). The two singers might have entirely separate personas as artists, but they certainly compliment each other, and it’s fun to watch them interact on stage — Lizzo, as we can see from some clips of the night, was having an absolute blast.

    But Bridgers and Lizzo weren’t the only big names who attended SZA’s final tour stops: As Variety points out, a laundry list of celebrities were sitting in the audience across Thursday and Wednesday nights, including Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Pedro Pascal, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.

    Check out some clips of the star-studded night below.

    While there’s no more proper dates left on the “SOS Tour” as of yet, SZA will headline Hangout Fest in Alabama this May. Revisit our review of her second night at Madison Square Garden here.

    @tomasmier

    Replying to @nl0303s forgot to post this one! #szasostour #justinbieber #haileybieber #szaconcert #adele

    ♬ Prom – SZA

    @tomasmier

    Replying to @yrumypfp

    ♬ original sound – tomás mier

    @tomasmier

    What a moment! Kylie Jenner walked over to say hi to Hailey and Justin Bieber at SZA’s show #justinbieber #kyliejenner #haileybieber #szasostour

    Advertisement

    ♬ original sound – tomás mier

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Steven Van Zandt e street band podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Steven Van Zandt on Fixed Setlists for the Springsteen Tour and 21 Years of The Underground Garage

March 24, 2023

Spirit Adrift new album

Spirit Adrift Announce New Album, Unleash Single "Death Won't Stop Me": Stream

March 24, 2023

Drake Montreal Fan Ticketmaster Lawsuit

Drake Fan Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster Over Inflated "Official Platinum" Prices

March 24, 2023

Misfits contest

Win a Pair of Tickets to Any of The Original Misfits' 2023 Summer Concerts

March 24, 2023

depeche mode 2023 tour review sacramento concert kick-off

Depeche Mode Danced with Death During 2023 Tour Kick-Off: Review

March 24, 2023

muna my heart will go on celine dion pop music news cover listen watch stream triple j like a version

MUNA Turn "My Heart Will Go On" Into Indie-Pop Perfection: Watch

March 24, 2023

misterwives contest giveaway out of your mind rage room rage cage video new york city

Win a Rage Room Experience with MisterWives to Celebrate New Single "Out Of Your Mind"

March 24, 2023

Brian Eno Who Are We new song video FOREVER VOICELESS

Brian Eno Shares New Song "Who Are We": Stream

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers Join SZA's Final "SOS Tour" Stop: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter