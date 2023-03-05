SZA and Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Ghost in the Machine” Live at MSG: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers joined SZA on stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for the first live performance of their collaborative song, “Ghost in the Machine.”

“Ghost in the Machine” appears on SZA’s latest opus, SOS. As she explained in a recent Consequence Cover Story, her collaboration with Bridgers originated via text. “It was just a DM,” SZA recalled. “She popped on by. She was cool as fuck.”

Bridgers wasn’t the night’s only surprise guest: Cardi B also made an appearance during SZA’s show at MSG, joining her for “I Do.”

SZA is amid a North American tour in support of SOS (get tickets here). Stay tuned for our full review of her gig at MSG.

Bridgers is set to head out on her own tour with boygenius this summer (get tickets here).