T-Pain Covers Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs,’ and It’s Actually Pretty Good: Stream

The rapper shows off some impressive vocal chops on the metal classic

T-Pain (photo by Giles Williams) and Ozzy Osbourne (photo by David Brendan Hall)
March 17, 2023 | 3:21pm ET

    It’s become so commonplace for musicians to release covers, that we’re almost immune to it. However, when an artist totally steps out of their genre to cover something entirely unexpected, that’s cause for excitement.

    Rapper T-Pain has released a new covers album, titled On Top of the Covers, via Nappy Boy Entertainment. The album features a unique mix of artist and song choices, from Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” to Sam Cookie’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” to Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me.”

    T-Pain also covers the Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs” on the set. If you’re cringing at the thought of T-Pain butchering a metal classic, don’t. We think he actually does justice to the track, singing the song’s famed melodies with passion and powerful vocal lines. Despite being known for his Auto-Tune vocals, the rapper has a very strong singing voice.

    “Each one of these songs means something to me and helped me fall in love with music at different points in my life,” said T-Pain in a press release. “I’m releasing this covers album from the view of what I hear when I listen to each song. I can’t wait to share with the world what I’ve been working on the past several years.”

    Could a collaboration with GWAR be next on T-Pain’s agenda? The metal band recently told Heavy Consequence that they would love to work with the rapper, but time will tell if this dream becomes a reality.

    Listen to T-Pain’s take on Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” and stream his entire covers album below.

