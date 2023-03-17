T-Pain Drops New Album Covering Black Sabbath, Journey, and Chris Stapleton: Stream

T-Pain has once again shown off his natural singing prowess on his new album, On Top of the Covers, out now via his own label Nappy Boy Entertainment. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

On the LP, the singer-rapper went sans Auto-Tune while reimagining hits from Black Sabbath (“War Pigs”), Journey (“Don’t Stop Believin”), Chris Stapleton (“Tennessee Whiskey”), Sam Cooke (“A Change Is Gonna Come”), Sam Smith (“Stay with Me”), and Frank Sinatra (“That’s Life”). The latter track features Nappy Boy Entertainment artist NandoSTL.

“This covers album has been years in the making. I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer,” T-Pain said in a statement. “It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

Previously maligned by JAY-Z himself for popularizing the use of Auto-Tune, T-Pain shocked music fans with his vocal chops during a 2014 NPR Tiny Desk Concert and went on to win The Masked Singer in 2019. His last studio album, 1UP, also dropped in 2019.

To celebrate the release of On Top of the Covers, T-Pain will play The Sun Rose in Los Angeles from March 17th through 19th. Grab your tickets via his official website.

On Top of the Covers Artwork:

On Top of the Covers Tracklist:

01. A Change Is Gonna Come

02. Don’t Stop Believin’

03. Sharing The Night Together

04. Stay With Me

05. Tennessee Whiskey

06. That’s Life (feat. NandoSTL)

07. War Pigs