Talib Kweli and Madlib Deliver Heavy “Air Quotes” Performance on Fallon: Watch

Kweli was also joined by his children, Diani and Amani

Talib Kweli on Fallon
Talib Kweli on Fallon (NBC)
March 21, 2023 | 8:49am ET

    Talib Kweli and Madlib dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the late-night debut of “Air Quotes,” one of the standout tracks from the rapper-producer team’s recently released collaborative album, Liberation 2.

    “Air Quotes” notably features the first collaboration between Kweli and his daughter, Diani, who provides vocals on the track. Both Diani and Kweli’s son, Amani, accompanied their father for the late-night performance. Watch the replay below.

    Liberation 2 was also preceded by the album cut “Best Year Ever” before its arrival exclusively on the Luminary podcast network in early March. The long-awaited LP, which follows the duo’s first titular installment from 2007, also boasts a loaded roster of contributors including Q-Tip, Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn, and Mac Miller, posthumously.

    Meanwhile, aside from the momentous reunion between Talib Kweli and Madlib, Fallon also recently hosted the hip-hop greats De La Soul, who performed “Stakes Is High” with The Roots in honor of their late MC, Trugoy the Dove.

     

