Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Performs with Fractured Hip in Mexico City

Despite recently fracturing his hip and undergoing surgery, Kevin Parker took the stage with Tame Impala in Mexico City on Friday night.

Ahead of Friday’s show, Parker revealed that he fractured his hip while running a half marathon. However, he announced that the band’s shows in Mexico and Latin America would go ahead as planned: “I’m not quitting on you guys,” he vowed.

The Tame Impala frontman performed both seated and standing with the assistance of crutches. The band ran through a full 18-song set, playing songs like “Borderline,” “Elephant,” “Let It Happen,” and “The Less I Know the Better.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

Tame Impala are back on the stage Saturday night, playing the second of two shows in Mexico City. They’ll then head to South America for festival appearances in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, and Brasil. Tickets to the band’s upcoming shows are available via Viagogo.

On Friday, Tame Impala also released a new song called “Wings of Time,” which appears on the soundtrack to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Tame Impala Setlist:

One More Year

Borderline

Nangs

Mind Mischief

Breathe Deeper

Posthumous Forgiveness

Elephant

Lost in Yesterday

Apocalypse Dreams

Let It Happen

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

Is It True

Glimmer

Eventually

Runway, Houses, City, Clouds

New Person, Same Old Mistakes

Encore:

The Less I Know the Better

One More Hour

Tame Impala 2023 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

03/17 – San Isidro, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/21 – Asunción, PY @ Asuncionico

03/23 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

03/24 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil