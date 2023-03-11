Menu
Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Performs with Fractured Hip in Mexico City

Parker recently underwent surgery after sustaining the injury while running a half marathon

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, photo via reddit
March 11, 2023 | 1:06pm ET

    Despite recently fracturing his hip and undergoing surgery, Kevin Parker took the stage with Tame Impala in Mexico City on Friday night.

    Ahead of Friday’s show, Parker revealed that he fractured his hip while running a half marathon. However, he announced that the band’s shows in Mexico and Latin America would go ahead as planned: “I’m not quitting on you guys,” he vowed.

    The Tame Impala frontman performed both seated and standing with the assistance of crutches. The band ran through a full 18-song set, playing songs like “Borderline,” “Elephant,” “Let It Happen,” and “The Less I Know the Better.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

    Tame Impala are back on the stage Saturday night, playing the second of two shows in Mexico City. They’ll then head to South America for festival appearances in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, and Brasil. Tickets to the band’s upcoming shows are available via Viagogo.

    On Friday, Tame Impala also released a new song called “Wings of Time,” which appears on the soundtrack to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

    Even tho he’s injured he made a perfect show tonight from TameImpala

    Tame Impala Setlist:

    One More Year
    Borderline
    Nangs
    Mind Mischief
    Breathe Deeper
    Posthumous Forgiveness
    Elephant
    Lost in Yesterday
    Apocalypse Dreams
    Let It Happen
    Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
    Is It True
    Glimmer
    Eventually
    Runway, Houses, City, Clouds
    New Person, Same Old Mistakes

    Encore:
    The Less I Know the Better
    One More Hour

    Tame Impala 2023 Tour Dates:

    03/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
    03/17 – San Isidro, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
    03/17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
    03/21 – Asunción, PY @ Asuncionico
    03/23 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
    03/24 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

