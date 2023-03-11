Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Performs with Fractured Hip in Mexico City

Despite recently fracturing his hip and undergoing surgery, Kevin Parker took the stage with Tame Impala in Mexico City on Friday night.
Ahead of Friday’s show, Parker revealed that he fractured his hip while running a half marathon. However, he announced that the band’s shows in Mexico and Latin America would go ahead as planned: “I’m not quitting on you guys,” he vowed.
The Tame Impala frontman performed both seated and standing with the assistance of crutches. The band ran through a full 18-song set, playing songs like “Borderline,” “Elephant,” “Let It Happen,” and “The Less I Know the Better.” Watch fan-captured footage below.
Tame Impala are back on the stage Saturday night, playing the second of two shows in Mexico City. They’ll then head to South America for festival appearances in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, and Brasil. Tickets to the band’s upcoming shows are available via Viagogo.
On Friday, Tame Impala also released a new song called “Wings of Time,” which appears on the soundtrack to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Even tho he’s injured he made a perfect show tonight from TameImpala
Tame Impala Setlist:
One More Year
Borderline
Nangs
Mind Mischief
Breathe Deeper
Posthumous Forgiveness
Elephant
Lost in Yesterday
Apocalypse Dreams
Let It Happen
Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
Is It True
Glimmer
Eventually
Runway, Houses, City, Clouds
New Person, Same Old Mistakes
Encore:
The Less I Know the Better
One More Hour
Tame Impala 2023 Tour Dates:
03/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
03/17 – San Isidro, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/21 – Asunción, PY @ Asuncionico
03/23 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
03/24 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil