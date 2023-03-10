Menu
Tame Impala Indulge in Prog Rock Fantasies on New Song “Wings of Time”: Stream

Off the soundtrack for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Tame Impala, photo by Amy Price
March 10, 2023 | 10:20am ET

    Tame Impala have gone prog rock with their new song, “Wings of Time,” off the soundtrack for the upcoming fantasy movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Stream it below.

    “Wings of Time” features galloping percussion and triumphant lyrics from Kevin Parker, who sings, “We are number one/ It is clear to us now/ All that’s said and done/ I knew it all along.”

    “Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my longtime love of fantasy prog rock,” Parker said in a statement. “I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most. We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

    Related Video

    Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and more. It’s out in theaters on March 31st. Check out the latest trailer below.

    As for Tame Impala, their 10th anniversary Lonerism box set is out on May 26th; pre-orders are ongoing. Despite Parker’s recent hip surgery, they are still headed on a string of Mexico and South America shows. Tickets are available to purchase via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

