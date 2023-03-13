Menu
Glendale, Arizona to Be Renamed Swift City in Honor of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”

To commemorate hosting two opening nights of the tour

taylor swift glendale arizona city rename eras tour
Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammys, photo via Getty
March 13, 2023 | 1:26pm ET

    Welcome to Swift City; it’s been waiting for you. Glendale, Arizona Mayor Jerry Weiers announced Monday that his municipality will temporarily go by the new name on March 17th and 18th, in honor of Taylor Swift and “The Eras Tour.”

    “There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!” read a statement from the city (via FOX 10 Phoenix), in a cringey commodofication of Swiftisms rivaled only by that of some US Senators. “We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”

    The designated dates for Glendale’s name change coincide with Swift’s two-night run in the city this weekend, which will kick off the pop star’s first tour since the “Reputation Stadium Tour” in 2018. If you still need tickets, head over to Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    “The Eras Tour” is in support of Swift’s recent LP Midnights. The pop star’s 10th studio album reportedly sold 945,000 copies on vinyl in 2022 alone, largely contributing to vinyl outselling CDs for the first time ever since 1987.

