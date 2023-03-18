Taylor Swift Kicks Off “The Eras Tour” with Massive 44-Song, Three-Hour Concert: Setlist + Video

Taylor Swift launched her highly-anticipated “The Eras Tour” (get tickets here) with an instantly-iconic 44-song, three-hour concert at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Friday night.

In living up to the tour’s name, Swift’s setlist touched on all eras of her carer, as performed at least one track from all 10 of her studio albums. Additionally, as this marked Swift’s first tour in five years, the show also marked the live debut for many of the songs featured on her latest collection of albums, including Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.

She opened the show with 2019’s Lover by performing “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” “Cruel Summer,” “The Man,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “Lover,” and “The Archer.” Next, she moved to 2008’s Fearless, kicking off with the first performance of the album’s title track in over a decade, followed by “You Belong to Me” and “Love Story.”

As the night continued, Swift time-hopped between various eras: 2020’s evermore, then 2017’s reputation, then 2010’s Speak Now, then 2014’s Red, then 2020’s folklore, then 2014’s 1989. Though she played only one song — “Enchanted” — from 2010’s Speak Now, that was probably to make room for the 10-minute version of Red’s “All Too Well” that she played just moments later.

Towards the end of the set, Swift announced that she would be playing a different acoustic song during each show of the tour. For night one of Phoenix, that meant “mirrorball” from folklore.

Swift closed the show by performing selections from her latest album, Midnights, including “Lavender Haze,” “Anti-Hero,” “Midnight Rain,” “Vigilante Shit,” “Bejeweled,” “Mastermind,” and finally “Karma.”

Accompanying the marathon setlist was an impressive stage production that include a life-size Lover house, a massive catwalk, multiple costume changes, choreographed set pieces synced with each performance, fireworks, and oversized LED video screens. At one point, she appeared to dive off the stage and swim “underwater,” before re-emerging on a platform to play “Lavender Haze.” At another point, she burned down the Lover house.

Below, you can find the full “Eras Tour” setlist as well as video from night one of the tour. Swift returns to the stage Saturday for the second of two nights at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, after which she’ll move on to Las Vegas. Get last-minute tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates here