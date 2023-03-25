Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Taylor Swift: Lana Del Rey Is “the Best That We Have”

Swift debuted their Midnights collaboration "Snow on the Beach" in Las Vegas on Friday

Advertisement
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage
March 25, 2023 | 10:37am ET

    Taylor Swift showered praise on Lana Del Rey during “The Eras Tour” concert in Las Vegas on Friday night, describing Del Rey as “the best that we have.”

    Swift performed “Snow on the Beach,” her Midnights collaboration with Del Rey, as one of the two surprise songs featured on Friday night’s setlist. In introducing the song, Swift noted that Del Rey herself just released a new album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

    “It’s so good… It’s just extraordinary,” Swift said of the album. “She’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority, as a group, to stream, buy, support this album and this artist.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “She knows I’m obsessed with her,” Swift continued, “and she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights. She’s a generous king, and she did that for me and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me. It’s so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you. Anyway, I wanted to do some promo for her, and in honor of this brilliant album I want to play ‘Snow on the Beach.'”

    Swift is far from the first artist to heap praise on Del Rey. Bruce Springsteen has called her “one of the best songwriters in the country,” while Courtney Love likened her to Kurt Cobain: “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known.”

    Swift’s “The Eras Tour” runs through August (get tickets here). Del Rey is confirmed to headline several summer music festivals, like LollapaloozaOutside LandsGlastonbury, and Festival D’été de Québec.

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Kanye West Says He's No Longer An Anti-Semite After Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street

Kanye West Says He's No Longer An Anti-Semite After Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street

March 25, 2023

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

March 25, 2023

Jimin on Fallon

Jimin Gives Debut Performance of "Like Crazy" on Fallon: Watch

March 25, 2023

100 drummers cover my hero taylor hawkins anniversary death foo fighters music news watch listen

100 Drummers Cover "My Hero" in Memory of Taylor Hawkins: Watch

March 24, 2023

Metallica average players

James Hetfield on Metallica: "Individually We're All Really Average Players"

March 24, 2023

jimin like crazy

Song of the Week: Jimin Gets Lost in the Lights with "Like Crazy"

March 24, 2023

sza lizzo phoebe bridgers sos tour pop indie rock music news concert live ghost in the machine special watch

Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers Join SZA's Final "SOS Tour" Stop: Watch

March 24, 2023

Steven Van Zandt e street band podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Steven Van Zandt on Fixed Setlists for the Springsteen Tour and 21 Years of The Underground Garage

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift: Lana Del Rey Is "the Best That We Have"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter