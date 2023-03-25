Taylor Swift: Lana Del Rey Is “the Best That We Have”

Taylor Swift showered praise on Lana Del Rey during “The Eras Tour” concert in Las Vegas on Friday night, describing Del Rey as “the best that we have.”

Swift performed “Snow on the Beach,” her Midnights collaboration with Del Rey, as one of the two surprise songs featured on Friday night’s setlist. In introducing the song, Swift noted that Del Rey herself just released a new album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

“It’s so good… It’s just extraordinary,” Swift said of the album. “She’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority, as a group, to stream, buy, support this album and this artist.”

“She knows I’m obsessed with her,” Swift continued, “and she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights. She’s a generous king, and she did that for me and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me. It’s so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you. Anyway, I wanted to do some promo for her, and in honor of this brilliant album I want to play ‘Snow on the Beach.'”

Swift is far from the first artist to heap praise on Del Rey. Bruce Springsteen has called her “one of the best songwriters in the country,” while Courtney Love likened her to Kurt Cobain: “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known.”

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” runs through August (get tickets here). Del Rey is confirmed to headline several summer music festivals, like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Glastonbury, and Festival D’été de Québec.