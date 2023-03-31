Taylor Swift Releases "Lavender Haze" Acoustic Version

Taylor Swift has shared an acoustic version of “Lavender Haze” from her latest album, Midnights. Listen below.

Swift previously shared a music video for “Lavender Haze” featuring transgender actor and activist Laith Ashley De La Cruz.

This evening, Swift is set to resume “The Eras Tour” with the first of two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can get last-minute tickets to all of “The Eras Tour” dates here.

Ahead of Friday night’s show, the city of Arlington is presenting Swift with a key to the city and declaring this upcoming weekend as “Taylor Swift Weekend.” Additionally, Arlington’s City Hall will be lit in red, and a street in front of AT&T stadium has been temporarily renamed “Taylor Swift Way.”

