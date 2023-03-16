Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight in Honor of “The Eras Tour”

Three "Taylor's Version"s as well as a brand new song

Advertisement
taylor swift new songs eras tour pop music news taylors version
Taylor Swift, photo via Getty
Follow
March 16, 2023 | 2:41pm ET

    Taylor Swift has announced that she’ll be releasing four songs at midnight Thursday night in honor of “The Eras Tour.”

    According to a post on her Instagram story, the pop star will be sharing “Taylor’s Version”s of “Eyes Open,” “Safe & Sound,” and “If This Was A Movie,” as well as a brand new song called “All Of The Girls You Loved Before.” “Eyes Open” and “Safe & Sound” were Swift’s contributions to the 2012 Hunger Games soundtrack, while “If This Was a Movie” appeared as a bonus track on the deluxe version of her 2010 album Speak Now.

    “The Eras Tour” — Swift’s first outing since she toured Reputation in 2018 — kicks off this weekend, March 17th and 18th, with back-to-back nights in Glendale, Arizona. The Phoenix suburb will even be temporary renamed Swift City during those two days to commemorate the “Anti-Hero”‘s grand return.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Comprising over 50 shows, “The Eras Tour” will also welcome a who’s-who rotating cast of support acts including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, beabadoobee, and more. If you still need some last-minute tickets, head over to Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The tour is in support of Swift’s recent LP Midnights, her 10th studio album. It reportedly sold 945,000 copies on vinyl in 2022 alone, largely contributing to vinyl outselling CDs for the first time ever since 1987.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dieth to hell and back stream

Dieth (David Ellefson) Announce Debut Album To Hell and Back, Share Video for Title Track: Stream

March 16, 2023

Bono and The Edge cover ABBA's "SOS" watch

Bono and The Edge Cover ABBA's "SOS" with Orchestra: Watch

March 16, 2023

Belinda Carlisle Big Big Love new song Kismet artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates

Belinda Carlisle Shares "Big Big Love," Her First New Pop Song in Over 25 Years: Stream

March 16, 2023

def leppard drastic symphonies 2023

Def Leppard Announce Album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Share Re-Imagined "Animal": Stream

March 16, 2023

phoenix clairo after midnight remix alpha zulu indie pop rock music collaboration news listen stream

Phoenix Recruit Clairo for "After Midnight" Remix: Stream

March 16, 2023

alison goldfrapp the love invention

Alison Goldfrapp Announces Debut Solo Album The Love Invention, Shares "So Hard So Hot": Stream

March 16, 2023

Shania Twain covers Harry Styles

Shania Twain Covers Harry Styles’ “Falling”: Stream

March 15, 2023

Feist Borrow Trouble new song stream

Feist Can't Help But "Borrow Trouble" on New Song: Stream

March 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight in Honor of "The Eras Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter