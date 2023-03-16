Taylor Swift has announced that she’ll be releasing four songs at midnight Thursday night in honor of “The Eras Tour.”

According to a post on her Instagram story, the pop star will be sharing “Taylor’s Version”s of “Eyes Open,” “Safe & Sound,” and “If This Was A Movie,” as well as a brand new song called “All Of The Girls You Loved Before.” “Eyes Open” and “Safe & Sound” were Swift’s contributions to the 2012 Hunger Games soundtrack, while “If This Was a Movie” appeared as a bonus track on the deluxe version of her 2010 album Speak Now.

“The Eras Tour” — Swift’s first outing since she toured Reputation in 2018 — kicks off this weekend, March 17th and 18th, with back-to-back nights in Glendale, Arizona. The Phoenix suburb will even be temporary renamed Swift City during those two days to commemorate the “Anti-Hero”‘s grand return.

Comprising over 50 shows, "The Eras Tour" will also welcome a who's-who rotating cast of support acts including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, beabadoobee, and more.

The tour is in support of Swift’s recent LP Midnights, her 10th studio album. It reportedly sold 945,000 copies on vinyl in 2022 alone, largely contributing to vinyl outselling CDs for the first time ever since 1987.