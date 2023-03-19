Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on “The Eras Tour”

As part of “The Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift has promised to play a different acoustic song during each show. At the tour’s kick-off on March 17th in Glendale, Arizona, she performed “mirrorball” from folklore and “Tim McGraw” from her self-titled debut album. The following night, she treated fans to “this is me trying” from folklore and “State of Grace” from Red.

We’re be keeping track of all of Swift’s surprise songs throughout the course of the tour, including relevant links to the performances.

The Eras Tour: Surprise Songs

March 18th at Glendale, AZ – “this is me trying” and “State of Grace”

March 17th at Glendale, AZ – “mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”