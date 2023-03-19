Menu
Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on “The Eras Tour”

As part of "The Eras Tour," Swift is playing a different acoustic song during each show

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Consequence Staff
March 19, 2023 | 9:26am ET

    As part of “The Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift has promised to play a different acoustic song during each show. At the tour’s kick-off on March 17th in Glendale, Arizona, she performed “mirrorball” from folklore and “Tim McGraw” from her self-titled debut album. The following night, she treated fans to “this is me trying” from folklore and “State of Grace” from Red.

    We’re be keeping track of all of Swift’s surprise songs throughout the course of the tour, including relevant links to the performances.

    Grab last-minute tickets to Swift’s “The Eras Tour” here.

    The Eras Tour: Surprise Songs

    March 18th at Glendale, AZ – “this is me trying” and “State of Grace”

    March 17th at Glendale, AZ – “mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”

