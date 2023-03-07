Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tears for Fears Announce The Hurting 40th Anniversary Reissue

Available as a half-speed vinyl remaster and a newly created Dolby Atmos mix

Advertisement
Tears for Fears The Hurting vinyl reissue 40th anniversary Dolby Atmos mix tracklist
Tears for Fears, photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns
Follow
March 7, 2023 | 4:45pm ET

    Tears for Fears will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album, The Hurting, with a new reissue. Out May 12th, it will be available as a half-speed vinyl remaster and a newly created Dolby Atmos mix.

    The half-speed remaster was done at Abbey Road Studios by audio engineer Miles Showell. Meanwhile, the new Atmos mix was created by Steven Wilson, who previously remixed the Tear for Fears albums Songs from the Big Chair, The Seeds of Love, and The Tipping Point into spatial audio formats.

    Pre-orders are ongoing. The Dolby Atmos mix will be released as part of a limited edition Blu-ray disc exclusively available via SuperDeluxeEdition also featuring two previously unheard tracks, a 5.1 mix, an instrumental mix, and the original album master.

    Advertisement

    The Hurting was released on March 7th, 1983, and topped the UK albums chart. It spawned three classic Top 5 hits: “Mad World,” “Change,” and “Pale Shelter.” Written solely by guitarist/singer Roland Orzabal, the loose concept album centers around themes of childhood psychological trauma and Arthur Janov’s Primal Scream therapy.

    In a statement from last year, Tears for Fears co-founder Curt Smith said the band recently noticed the familiarity of young festival audiences with the album. “I’m looking at the front of the audience, and they’re all far younger than me, and they’re all singing all the lyrics to every song from The Hurting,” he said. “It was shocking to me. When you look at it retrospectively, it makes sense because the album was written when we were that age. Those lyrics resonate with a younger audience.”

    Advertisement

    Last year, Tears for Fears released The Tipping Pointtheir first studio album in 17 years. In an interview with Consequence, the duo opened up about how writing their first album in almost two decades became a balancing act of record label requests (achieving a modern sound) and staying true to themselves.

    The Hurting Half-Speed Remaster Artwork:

    Tears for Fears The Hurting vinyl reissue 40th anniversary tracklist

    The Hurting Half-Speed Remaster Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. The Hurting
    02. Mad World
    03. Pale Shelter
    04. Ideas as Opiates
    05. Memories Fade

    Side B
    01. Suffer the Children
    02. Watch Me Bleed
    03. Change
    04. The Prisoner
    05. Start of the Breakdown

    Advertisement

    The Hurting Limited Edition Blu-Ray Tracklist:
    01. The Hurting
    02. Mad World
    03. Pale Shelter
    04. Ideas as Opiates
    05. Memories Fade
    06. Suffer the Children
    07. Watch Me Bleed
    08. Change
    09. The Prisoner
    10. Start of the Breakdown
    11. Mad World (Mike Howlett Version)
    12. Watch Me Bleed (Mike Howlett Version)

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Radkey interview

Radkey on Playing With Their Musical Heroes, School of Rock's Influence, and More

March 7, 2023

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce North American 2023 Tour Dates

March 7, 2023

Bartees Strange new single "Daily News" stream

Bartees Strange Announces Tour Dates, Shares "Daily News": Stream

March 7, 2023

Peter Gabriel 2023 tour dates uk europe how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets to Peter Gabriel's 2023 Tour

March 7, 2023

chaka khan apology rolling stone hearing aids helen keller comments

Chaka Khan Apologizes for Calling Rolling Stone Editors "Children of Helen Keller"

March 7, 2023

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey to play Outside Lands 2023

Outside Lands Reveals 2023 Lineup with Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Lana Del Rey

March 7, 2023

between the buried and me 2023 tour

Between the Buried and Me Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

March 7, 2023

Falling in Reverse Ice Nine Kills 2023 tour

Falling in Reverse Announce 2023 US Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Spiritbox

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tears for Fears Announce The Hurting 40th Anniversary Reissue

Menu Shop Search Newsletter