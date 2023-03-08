Menu
Ted Lasso’s Favorite Pub Is Now an Airbnb for Lucky Fans

Stay overnight at AFC Richmond's favorite hangout

ted lasso airbnb pub comedy tv apple sitcom travel news
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
March 8, 2023 | 5:18pm ET

    If you’re looking for an unusual vacation this fall, look no further than the home of Ted Lasso. Airbnb is giving fans of the show an opportunity to stay at AFC Richmond’s beloved hangout, The Crown & Anchor — which, in real life, is The Prince’s Head pub. It’s all in celebration of the sports comedy’s upcoming third season (which you can also catch a sneak peek at now).

    Should your booking request be chosen, you’ll be able to stay overnight at The Crown & Anchor in Richmond, London, on either October 23th, 24th, or 25th, 2023. Better yet, your host is someone incredibly familiar with the space: Annette Badland, the actress who plays pub owner Mae in Ted Lasso.

    “The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond – it’s where friends, colleagues and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation,” Badland said in a statement. “That’s why I’m pleased to host guests (and take the night off!). Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we’re Richmond ‘til we die!”

    Do as the footballers do and eat biscuits, sing karaoke, throw darts, play a round of chess, or drink some garbage water classic English tea. Fans can begin requesting to book their stay at The Crown & Anchor on Tuesday, March 21st at 1:00 p.m. EST via Airbnb here. See a preview of Ted Lasso Season 3 ahead of its March 15th premiere below.

Ted Lasso's Favorite Pub Is Now an Airbnb for Lucky Fans

