The Pitch: AFC Richmond have managed to claw their way back to the Premier League, with a newfound unity in the team and a hunger to prove their detractors wrong. Led by affable punner extraordinaire Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), his two assistants Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Richmond owner and certified “girlboss” Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), and players Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) and villain-to-hero Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Richmond find themselves projected to finish last this season and be relegated once again.

Meanwhile, Rebecca’s conniving ex Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) has just taken ownership of popular London club West Ham United, and placed the so-called “Wonder Kid” Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) as their new manager. After Nate embraced a rather hateful persona in Season 2, much was left unsaid when he left Lasso’s camp, and the ensuing tension and guilt — combined with the intense pressure and scrutiny of his new job — appear to be weighing him down.

Back in the Richmond camp, Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) finds herself knee-deep in running a new PR firm, which has put quite a lot of pressure on her relationship with Roy. Ted Lasso, on the other hand, is still reeling from his divorce — only now, he’s working it out in therapy with Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) and taking it all one day at a time (as Lasso puts it himself, he’s a “work in prog-mess”).

With a new season of football to be played, a fierce rivalry with West Ham on the docket, and the arrival of megastar Zava (Maximilian Osinski) to the Premier League, Richmond’s work is certainly cut out for them. Considering this is likely Jason Sudekis’ final season as Lasso, the ultimate test of both sport and personal growth is ahead of him.

New Signings: Similar to Ted Lasso‘s first two seasons, the highest points of Season 3 arrive not just in the glory of the game, but in the expertly-constructed jokes. There are dozens upon dozens of cheeky one-liners, joyously funny ensemble scenes, and references to everything from Julie Andrews’ catalogue to Flava Flav making Ted Lasso wait on purpose at a Public Enemy show in the ’90s.

Similarly, the show’s cast is as magnetic as ever. Hannah Waddingham in particular is thrilling to watch, and considering how much this season is digging into her and Rupert’s rivalry, it’s no easy feat that she’s able to manage so much pain and anger while also being incredibly funny.