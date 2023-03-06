Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer Shows Seth Rogen’s Vision for Half-Shelled Heroes: Watch

Just a few days after the all-star voice cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was revealed, the first trailer for the upcoming CGI-animated reboot has arrived. Coming from producer and “permanent teenager” Seth Rogen, the latest adventure looks to take a unique direction with the iconic heroes in a half-shell.

The new preview immediately reveals an animation style owing more than a little to the Spider-Verse series from Sony, though with less of a pop-art feel and more of a gritty NYC vibe. As soon as the Turtles themselves speak, you’ll also notice that these rambunctious reptiles appear much younger than fans may be used to; while the ’90s and Michael Bay-led live-action TMNT tales arguably show us 16-19-year-old turtles, Mutant Mayhem seems to be focusing on a burgeoning group of heroes who likely don’t have their driver licenses.

The official synopsis hints that the Turtles will just be getting out of the sewers in the new film:

“In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Starring Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael) as the Turtles, the cast also includes Jackie Chan (a mullet-styled Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), John Cena (Rocksteady), and Rogen himself (Bebop).

That’s a lot of classic characters for longtime TMNT fans, but only a few appear in the first teaser. Find out who by watching the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer below. Then catch them all when the movie kicks its way into theaters on August 4th, 2023.

Coming from directors Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs the Machines, Gravity Falls) and newcomer Kyler Spears, Mutant Mayhem was written by Brendan O’Brien. Check out the first poster ahead, as well.

