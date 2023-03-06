Tegan and Sara Announce Additional 2023 Tour Dates, Graphic Novel

Tegan and Sara have announced additional dates for their 2023 North American tour along with an upcoming graphic novel, Junior High, arriving on May 30th.

The trek kicks off on May 3rd with a pair of dates in California and includes new stops in Toronto, Nashville, Boston, and more before wrapping in Orlando on October 3rd. A rotating lineup of Hand Habits, Dragonette, and Carlie Hanson will serve as openers on select dates. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets to the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale preceding the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 8th (use code OPENER).

You can purchase tickets to all of Tegan and Sara’s upcoming shows via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Junior High features artwork from Eisner Award-winner Tillie Walden and is the first of two graphic novels exploring “growing up, coming out, and finding yourself through music and sisterhood,” according to a press release. It serves as a prequel of sorts to their 2019 memoir High School and the 2022 Amazon Freevee series of the same name. Pre-orders for Junior High are ongoing.

In addition to the TV series, the twins also released a new album titled Crybaby last year. Read our interview with Tegan and Sara about the LP and TV series, along with a Behind the Boards sitdown with John Congleton about producing the record.

Tegan and Sara 2023 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Solvang, CA @ Solvang Festival Theatre *

05/05 – Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival

06/14 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia #

06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

06/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Festival

06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

06/21 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

07/07-8 – Orilla, ON @ Mariposa Folk Festival

07/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/14 – Cavendish, PE @ Sommo Festival

07/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

07/31 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/17 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo

09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/20 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

09/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

09/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

09/27 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall *

09/28 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre *

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

10/03 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock *

# = w/ Hand Habits

^ = w/ Dragonette

* = w/ Carlie Hanson