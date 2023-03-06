Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tegan and Sara Announce Additional 2023 Tour Dates, Graphic Novel

Junior High will be released on May 30th

Advertisement
Tegan and Sara 2023 North American tour dates tickets graphic novel
Tegan and Sara, photo courtesy of artist
Follow
March 6, 2023 | 1:04pm ET

    Tegan and Sara have announced additional dates for their 2023 North American tour along with an upcoming graphic novel, Junior High, arriving on May 30th.

    The trek kicks off on May 3rd with a pair of dates in California and includes new stops in Toronto, Nashville, Boston, and more before wrapping in Orlando on October 3rd. A rotating lineup of Hand Habits, Dragonette, and Carlie Hanson will serve as openers on select dates. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets to the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale preceding the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 8th (use code OPENER).

    Advertisement

    You can purchase tickets to all of Tegan and Sara’s upcoming shows via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Junior High features artwork from Eisner Award-winner Tillie Walden and is the first of two graphic novels exploring “growing up, coming out, and finding yourself through music and sisterhood,” according to a press release. It serves as a prequel of sorts to their 2019 memoir High School and the 2022 Amazon Freevee series of the same name. Pre-orders for Junior High are ongoing.

    Advertisement

    In addition to the TV series, the twins also released a new album titled Crybaby last year. Read our interview with Tegan and Sara about the LP and TV series, along with a Behind the Boards sitdown with John Congleton about producing the record.

    Tegan and Sara 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/03 – Solvang, CA @ Solvang Festival Theatre *
    05/05 – Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival
    06/14 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia #
    06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #
    06/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Festival
    06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
    06/21 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
    07/07-8 – Orilla, ON @ Mariposa Folk Festival
    07/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/14 – Cavendish, PE @ Sommo Festival
    07/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
    07/31 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    08/16 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
    08/17 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo
    09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *
    09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *
    09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
    09/20 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *
    09/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
    09/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
    09/27 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall *
    09/28 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre *
    10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
    10/03 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock *

    # = w/ Hand Habits
    ^ = w/ Dragonette
    * = w/ Carlie Hanson

    Tegan and Sara 2023 North American tour poster dates tickets graphic novel

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Snoop Dogg Wiz Khalifa 2023 North American tour dates tickets Too $hort Warren G Berner

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Detail 2023 Tour with Too $hort, Warren G, & More

March 6, 2023

Morgan Wallen tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows one night at a time live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Morgan Wallen's 2023 Tour

March 6, 2023

weyes blood 2023 dates tour live music indie rock alternative news

Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe

March 6, 2023

Mr. Big farewell tour

Mr. Big to Embark on 2023-2024 Farewell Tour, Reveal New Drummer

March 6, 2023

The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 fall tour dates henry st single album music video north american us shows live onsale tickets presale

The Tallest Man on Earth Adds Fall 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single "Henry St.": Stream

March 6, 2023

Gov't Mule

Gov't Mule Announces Dark Side of the Mule Summer Tour

March 6, 2023

how to buy kiss tickets

How to Get Tickets to KISS' Final Tour Dates

March 6, 2023

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie Announces North American Tour with Earth Wind & Fire

March 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tegan and Sara Announce Additional 2023 Tour Dates, Graphic Novel

Menu Shop Search Newsletter