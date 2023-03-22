Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked Inside of LA Fitness Sauna: Report

The rapper was hospitalized with injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back

Advertisement
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Tekashi 6ix9ine, photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage
March 21, 2023 | 11:05pm ET

    Tekashi 6ix9ine was allegedly attacked by a group of men inside of a South Florida gym on Tuesday.

    The rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that Tekashi 6ix9ine was using a sauna at a LA Fitness when he was jumped by multiple men. He sustained injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back, and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His alleged assailants fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

    In February 2019, Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple gang crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery, and agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors. He was released in August 2020; despite the threat of retaliatory violence from his former gang, he turned down an offer for witness protection.

    Related Video

    Lazzaro said it was unclear if 6ix9ine’s attack on Tuesday was retaliatory and/or gang related.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the eagles 2023 tour tickets

How to Get Tickets to The Eagles' 2023 "Hotel California Tour"

March 21, 2023

bruce springsteen national medal arts

Bruce Springsteen Awarded National Medal of Arts by President Biden

March 21, 2023

nick cave charles bukowski bukkake of bad poetry quoteworthy rock. music news

Nick Cave Says Charles Bukowski Is the "Bukkake of Bad Poetry"

March 21, 2023

Greg Puciato tour

Greg Puciato Announces First-Ever North American Solo Tour

March 21, 2023

Shygirl Bjork Woe remix new song video stream

Björk Transforms Shygirl's "Woe" with Haunting, Experimental Remix: Stream

March 21, 2023

Billy Joel tickets 2023 tour live shows dates how to buy presale code onsale madison square garden msg residency

How to Get Tickets to Billy Joel's 2023 Tour

March 21, 2023

Subhumans 2023 US tour

UK Punk Legends Subhumans Announce 2023 US Tour

March 21, 2023

billie joe armstrong les paul junior signature model

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Gibson Unveil Les Paul Junior Signature Model Guitar

March 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked Inside of LA Fitness Sauna: Report

Menu Shop Search Newsletter