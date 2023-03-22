Tekashi 6ix9ine was allegedly attacked by a group of men inside of a South Florida gym on Tuesday.

The rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that Tekashi 6ix9ine was using a sauna at a LA Fitness when he was jumped by multiple men. He sustained injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back, and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His alleged assailants fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

In February 2019, Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple gang crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery, and agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors. He was released in August 2020; despite the threat of retaliatory violence from his former gang, he turned down an offer for witness protection.

Related Video

Lazzaro said it was unclear if 6ix9ine’s attack on Tuesday was retaliatory and/or gang related.