The 1975 Perform Two Songs on SNL Episode Hosted by Jenna Ortega

Watch Matty Healy and Co. perform "I'm in Love With You" and "Oh Caroline", plus host Jenna Ortega spoof The Parent Trap and Ridiculousness

Jenna Ortega and The 1975 on SNL
Jenna Ortega and The 1975 on SNL, photo via NBC
March 12, 2023 | 10:41am ET

    The 1975 took a detour from their ongoing international tour in order to appear on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Jenna Ortega. In support of their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Matty Healy and co. performed “I’m in Love With You” and “Oh Caroline.” Watch the replay below.

    The 1975’s upcoming tour schedule dates includes shows in Latin America, Australia, Japan, Europe, and beyond. Tickets are available via Viagogo.

    As for Ortega, the Wednesday, Scream VI, and future Beetlejuice star made her SNL hosting debut. She appeared in sketches spoofing The Parent Trap (alongside special guest Fred Armisen), Ridiculousness, and X-Men, underwent an exorcism, and starred in a very funny and absurd Waffle House bit. Watch all the highlights below.

The 1975 Perform Two Songs on SNL Episode Hosted by Jenna Ortega

