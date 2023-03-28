The Beths Share New Single “Watching the Credits,” Expand 2023 Tour Dates: Stream

Just a few months after sharing their great album Expert in a Dying Field, The Beths are back with another new song called “Watching the Credits.” Along with the single, the Aussie indie rockers have expanded their already-stacked 2023 tour, as well as released their NPR Tiny Desk Concert.
Recorded during the Expert in a Dying Field sessions, “Watching the Credits” was inspired by The Beths vocalist and songwriter Elizabeth Stokes’ own peculiar hobby of learning everything she can about a movie without actually watching the movie. In typical Beths fashion, it’s built from punchy and energetic guitar riffs that backdrop Stokes’ sharp lyrics: “I spend all night/ Cutting up edits/ Watching the credits to find direction/ In my existence,” she sings over sweeping harmonies, turning the idea of “main character energy” into something much more bleak.
During their visit to the Tiny Desk, The Beths — equipped with a clarinet and a teeny-tiny xylophone — performed newer highlights “Expert in a Dying Field” and “When You Know You Know,” as well as “Jump Rope Gazers” and “Out of Sight” from their 2020 album. Watch that and listen to “Watching the Credits” below.
The Beths begin their tour dates on May 24th in Bristol, England, before spending virtually the entire summer making stops across Europe and North America. Their schedule includes stops at Primavera Sound and Bonnaroo, as well as a handful of dates opening for The National and Death Cab for Cutie, before wrapping things up in October with a three-night residency at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.
Pre-sale for The Beths’ new tour dates begins Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general sale following Friday the 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time; you can get yours at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can find tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. Keep scrolling to see the band’s tour dates below.
The Beths 2023 Tour Dates:
05/24 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
05/25 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
05/26 – Walton-on-Trent, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival
05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds in the Park
05/28 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
05/31 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/03 – Ellerdorf, DE @ Wilwarin Festival
06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
06/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefählrich
06/06 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
06/08 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/10 – Dijon, FR @ VYV Festival
06/12 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
06/13 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
06/14 – Lille, FR @ Aéronef
06/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia Festival
06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
06/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
06/21 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
06/22 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
07/14 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
07/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
07/16 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival
07/18 – Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34
07/19 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop
07/21 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/22 – Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival
07/23 – Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/29 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
08/03 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre
08/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
08/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
08/08 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
08/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
08/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/17 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
08/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
08/19 – Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival
08/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
08/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
08/27 – Seattle, WA @ THING
09/30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^
10/01 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^
10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^
10/06 – Seattle, WA, US @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
10/07 – Seattle, WA, US @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
10/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/11 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
* = w/ The National
^ = w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service