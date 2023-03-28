Menu
The Beths Share New Single “Watching the Credits,” Expand 2023 Tour Dates: Stream

Plus, watch their NPR Tiny Desk Concert

the beths watching the credits 2023 tour dates tickets tiny desk concert npr indie rock news watch stream
The Beths, photo by Lindsey Byrnes
March 28, 2023 | 11:59am ET

    Just a few months after sharing their great album Expert in a Dying Field, The Beths are back with another new song called “Watching the Credits.” Along with the single, the Aussie indie rockers have expanded their already-stacked 2023 tour, as well as released their NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

    Recorded during the Expert in a Dying Field sessions, “Watching the Credits” was inspired by The Beths vocalist and songwriter Elizabeth Stokes’ own peculiar hobby of learning everything she can about a movie without actually watching the movie. In typical Beths fashion, it’s built from punchy and energetic guitar riffs that backdrop Stokes’ sharp lyrics: “I spend all night/ Cutting up edits/ Watching the credits to find direction/ In my existence,” she sings over sweeping harmonies, turning the idea of “main character energy” into something much more bleak.

    During their visit to the Tiny Desk, The Beths — equipped with a clarinet and a teeny-tiny xylophone — performed newer highlights “Expert in a Dying Field” and “When You Know You Know,” as well as “Jump Rope Gazers” and “Out of Sight” from their 2020 album. Watch that and listen to “Watching the Credits” below.

    The Beths begin their tour dates on May 24th in Bristol, England, before spending virtually the entire summer making stops across Europe and North America. Their schedule includes stops at Primavera Sound and Bonnaroo, as well as a handful of dates opening for The National and Death Cab for Cutie, before wrapping things up in October with a three-night residency at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.

    Pre-sale for The Beths’ new tour dates begins Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general sale following Friday the 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time; you can get yours at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can find tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. Keep scrolling to see the band’s tour dates below.

    The Beths 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/24 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    05/25 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
    05/26 – Walton-on-Trent, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival
    05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds in the Park
    05/28 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
    05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
    05/31 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
    06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
    06/03 – Ellerdorf, DE @ Wilwarin Festival
    06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    06/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefählrich
    06/06 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
    06/08 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival
    06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
    06/10 – Dijon, FR @ VYV Festival
    06/12 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
    06/13 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
    06/14 – Lille, FR @ Aéronef
    06/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia Festival
    06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    06/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    06/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    06/21 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
    06/22 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
    07/14 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
    07/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
    07/16 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival
    07/18 – Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34
    07/19 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop
    07/21 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
    07/22 – Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival
    07/23 – Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival
    07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    07/29 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
    08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
    08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
    08/03 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *
    08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre
    08/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
    08/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
    08/08 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
    08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
    08/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
    08/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
    08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
    08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    08/17 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    08/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    08/19 – Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival
    08/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
    08/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
    08/27 – Seattle, WA @ THING
    09/30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^
    10/01 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^
    10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^
    10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^
    10/06 – Seattle, WA, US @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    10/07 – Seattle, WA, US @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    10/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
    10/10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
    10/11 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
    10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
    10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

    * = w/ The National
    ^ = w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service

