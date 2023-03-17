The Big Lebowski Returning to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Pour yourself a White Russian, because The Big Lebowski is bowling its way back into theaters for its 25th anniversary. The cult classic film from Joel and Ethan Coen will return to the big screen for a limited time only on April 16th and April 20th (naturally).

The showtimes are 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time on April 16th and 7:00 p.m. on the 20th. Purchase your tickets via Fathom Events.

Written, produced, and directed by the Coen brothers, The Big Lebowski features Jeff Bridges as iconic LA slacker Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, who gets assaulted in a case of mistaken identity for a millionaire (David Huddleston) who shares the same name. The late John Goodman played the Dude’s friend Walter Sobchak, with Sam Elliott, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and John Turturro also appearing in the film. The latter’s character of Jesus Quintana even got his own spinoff, 2020’s The Jesus Rolls.

Bridges has expressed interest in making a sequel to The Big Lebowski — though the Coen Brothers have emphatically shut down the idea. We have, however, seen the Dude resurrected for an in-character tribute to John Goodman and a Stella Artois Super Bowl ad.