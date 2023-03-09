The Cure Announce First North American Tour in Seven Years

The Cure will soon embark on their first North American tour in seven years.

Today, the Robert Smith-led outfit announced the North American leg of “The Songs of a Lost World Tour.” The 30-date outing takes place between May and July and includes three nights each at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The itinerary also includes shows in New Orleans, Houston, Austin, San Francisco, Vancouver, Denver, Montreal, Atlanta, Miami, and more. The Twilight Sad will open provide support for the duration of the tour.

Ticket Details

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, March 15th via Ticketmaster. Fans are able to register for up to a five different shows. Apart from “a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour, according to a press release.

A New Album on the Horizon

The tour comes in support of The Cure’s long-awaited new album of the same name, Songs of a Lost World. Smith has been teasing the record for several years: in an interview last year, he described it as “the best thing we’ve done.” He went as far to liken the album to 1989’s Disintegration, saying it’s “pretty relentless” and “doesn’t have very much light on it.” However, despite previously promising that Songs of a Lost World would be out by the end of 2022, the album is still without a release date.

During a European tour late last year, The Cure debuted two new songs called “Alone” and “Endsong,” which are presumably taken from Songs of a Lost World.

The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena