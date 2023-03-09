The Cure Announce First North American Tour in Seven Years

The Cure will soon embark on their first North American tour in seven years.
Today, the Robert Smith-led outfit announced the North American leg of “The Songs of a Lost World Tour.” The 30-date outing takes place between May and July and includes three nights each at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The itinerary also includes shows in New Orleans, Houston, Austin, San Francisco, Vancouver, Denver, Montreal, Atlanta, Miami, and more. The Twilight Sad will open provide support for the duration of the tour.
Ticket Details
A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, March 15th via Ticketmaster. Fans are able to register for up to a five different shows. Apart from “a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour, according to a press release.
Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets to The Cure's upcoming tour via Stubhub.
A New Album on the Horizon
The tour comes in support of The Cure’s long-awaited new album of the same name, Songs of a Lost World. Smith has been teasing the record for several years: in an interview last year, he described it as “the best thing we’ve done.” He went as far to liken the album to 1989’s Disintegration, saying it’s “pretty relentless” and “doesn’t have very much light on it.” However, despite previously promising that Songs of a Lost World would be out by the end of 2022, the album is still without a release date.
During a European tour late last year, The Cure debuted two new songs called “Alone” and “Endsong,” which are presumably taken from Songs of a Lost World.
The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:
05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena