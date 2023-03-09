Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Cure Announce First North American Tour in Seven Years

The 30-date trek kicks off in May

Advertisement
Robert Smith of The Cure
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
March 9, 2023 | 8:39am ET

    The Cure will soon embark on their first North American tour in seven years.

    Today, the Robert Smith-led outfit announced the North American leg of “The Songs of a Lost World Tour.” The 30-date outing takes place between May and July and includes three nights each at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The itinerary also includes shows in New Orleans, Houston, Austin, San Francisco, Vancouver, Denver, Montreal, Atlanta, Miami, and more. The Twilight Sad will open provide support for the duration of the tour.

    Ticket Details

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, March 15th via Ticketmaster. Fans are able to register for up to a five different shows. Apart from “a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour, according to a press release.

    Related Video

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets to The Cure’s upcoming tour via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    A New Album on the Horizon

    Advertisement

    The tour comes in support of The Cure’s long-awaited new album of the same name, Songs of a Lost World. Smith has been teasing the record for several years: in an interview last year, he described it as “the best thing we’ve done.” He went as far to liken the album to 1989’s  Disintegration, saying it’s “pretty relentless” and “doesn’t have very much light on it.” However, despite previously promising that Songs of a Lost World would be out by the end of 2022, the album is still without a release date.

    During a European tour late last year, The Cure debuted two new songs called “Alone” and “Endsong,” which are presumably taken from Songs of a Lost World.

    The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
    05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
    06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

yob cave in pallbearer tour

YOB Announce 2023 US Tour with Cave In and Pallbearer

March 8, 2023

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult 2023 tour

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce 2023 US Tour [Updated]

March 8, 2023

nation of language 2023 tour

Nation of Language Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share "Sole Obsession": Stream

March 8, 2023

suga bts agust d

How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS's First Solo Tour

March 7, 2023

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce North American 2023 Tour Dates

March 7, 2023

Bartees Strange new single "Daily News" stream

Bartees Strange Announces Tour Dates, Shares "Daily News": Stream

March 7, 2023

Peter Gabriel 2023 tour dates uk europe how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets to Peter Gabriel's 2023 Tour

March 7, 2023

between the buried and me 2023 tour

Between the Buried and Me Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Cure Announce First North American Tour in Seven Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter