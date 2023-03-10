The Cure Announce Ticket Policy to Ensure “Affordable” Pricing for Fans

The Cure have taken a number of steps to ensure fans who wish to attend their upcoming North American tour will have access to “affordable” tickets.
Aside from having no “platinum” or “dynamically priced” tickets, the band has announced that tickets will not be transferrable.
“We want the tour to be affordable for all fans, and we have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show,” the band said in a statement released on Friday. “Our ticketing partners have agreed to help minimize resale and keep prices at face value. Tickets for this tour will not be transferrable.”
If a fan is unable to use a purchased ticket, they will have the option to resell it on a face value ticket exchange. There are, however, a few caveats as New York, Illinois, and Colorado have all enacted legislation protecting resellers. For shows in those states, The Cure is encouraging fans to buy or sell tickets to one another at face value.
The Cure are set to embark on their first North American tour in seven years, playing 30 shows beginning in May. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, March 15th via Ticketmaster. Fans are able to register for up to five different shows.
More details on the ticketing policy can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.
The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:
05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena