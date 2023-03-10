The Cure Announce Ticket Policy to Ensure “Affordable” Pricing for Fans

The Cure have taken a number of steps to ensure fans who wish to attend their upcoming North American tour will have access to “affordable” tickets.

Aside from having no “platinum” or “dynamically priced” tickets, the band has announced that tickets will not be transferrable.

“We want the tour to be affordable for all fans, and we have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show,” the band said in a statement released on Friday. “Our ticketing partners have agreed to help minimize resale and keep prices at face value. Tickets for this tour will not be transferrable.”

Advertisement

Related Video

If a fan is unable to use a purchased ticket, they will have the option to resell it on a face value ticket exchange. There are, however, a few caveats as New York, Illinois, and Colorado have all enacted legislation protecting resellers. For shows in those states, The Cure is encouraging fans to buy or sell tickets to one another at face value.

The Cure are set to embark on their first North American tour in seven years, playing 30 shows beginning in May. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, March 15th via Ticketmaster. Fans are able to register for up to five different shows.

More details on the ticketing policy can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.

The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena