Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Cure Announce Ticket Policy to Ensure “Affordable” Pricing for Fans

Notably, tickets will not be transferrable

Advertisement
The Cure
The Cure, photo by Amy Price
Consequence Staff
March 10, 2023 | 2:58pm ET

    The Cure have taken a number of steps to ensure fans who wish to attend their upcoming North American tour will have access to “affordable” tickets.

    Aside from having no “platinum” or “dynamically priced” tickets, the band has announced that tickets will not be transferrable.

    “We want the tour to be affordable for all fans, and we have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show,” the band said in a statement released on Friday. “Our ticketing partners have agreed to help minimize resale and keep prices at face value. Tickets for this tour will not be transferrable.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    If a fan is unable to use a purchased ticket, they will have the option to resell it on a face value ticket exchange. There are, however, a few caveats as New York, Illinois, and Colorado have all enacted legislation protecting resellers. For shows in those states, The Cure is encouraging fans to buy or sell tickets to one another at face value.

    The Cure are set to embark on their first North American tour in seven years, playing 30 shows beginning in May. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, March 15th via Ticketmaster. Fans are able to register for up to five different shows.

    More details on the ticketing policy can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.

    The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
    05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
    06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the cure new songs

How to Get Tickets to The Cure's 2023 Tour

March 9, 2023

Billy Porter Announces "Black Mona Lisa Tour" 2023 Dates

March 9, 2023

chris stapleton 2023 tour dates country music news tickets pre-sale

Chris Stapleton Announces "All-American Road Show" 2023 Tour Dates

March 9, 2023

Robert Smith of The Cure

The Cure Announce First North American Tour in Seven Years

March 9, 2023

yob cave in pallbearer tour

YOB Announce 2023 US Tour with Cave In and Pallbearer

March 8, 2023

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult 2023 tour

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce 2023 US Tour [Updated]

March 8, 2023

nation of language 2023 tour

Nation of Language Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share "Sole Obsession": Stream

March 8, 2023

suga bts agust d

How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS's First Solo Tour

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Cure Announce Ticket Policy to Ensure "Affordable" Pricing for Fans

Menu Shop Search Newsletter