Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s One of Us Is the Killer Inspires New Graphic Novel

The book is set to arrive later this year via the newly founded Sumerian Comics

Advertisement
The Dillinger Escape Plan One of Us Is the Killer comic
The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman (photo by Amy Harris) and One of Us Is the Killer cover (via Sumerian Comics)
March 20, 2023 | 2:42pm ET

    The Dillinger Escape Plan’s 2013 album One of Us Is the Killer has inspired a new graphic novel of the same name, arriving in the near future via Sumerian Comics.

    Rock & Roll Hell creators Sam Romesburg and Ben Roberts were inspired by the album title to pen the original story, which was then influenced by various concepts within the LP’s songs and lyrics. Visual artist Greg Di Angilla (Rock & Roll Hell) and colorist Warnia Sahadewa (Doctor Who) are credited with the cover art and colors, respectively.

    The plot synopsis reads: “A string of assassinations made by a politically-motivated killer known only to the public as The Quill serves as the spark to ignite a full scale revolution. Set in a technologically advanced American City in the not too distant future, VERTICAL INTEGRATION CORP. has seized all means of production and capital available, creating a financial synergy unlike any that has ever existed. Employees work and live in this living city-sized factory supporting the lives of the ruling business class while subjected to living in tenements. The Quill is the never-seen but oft spoken hero of the lower-class.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a press release for the novel, The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman called One of Us Is the Killer one of the band’s “most artistically ambitious achievements to this day.” It was released by Sumerian Records in 2013, and the label’s founder Ash Avildsen is bringing the album to his new imprint Sumerian Comics a decade later.

    “Seeing Ash Avildsen and the creative team at the newly founded Sumerian Comics use this album as the influence for another equally ambitious artistic endeavor is amazing,” Weinman said. “I can’t wait to hold one of these things in my hands, just like I did with the many comic books I enjoyed as a kid.”

    Sparta 2023 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Sparta Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Wiretap Scars

    Although no release date for the graphic novel was announced, you can find Weinman signing 22-page preview copies at WonderCon in Anaheim, California, on Sunday (March 26th).

    Advertisement

    The Dillinger Escape Plan broke up after a final tour in 2017. Weinman has since become a member of Suicidal Tendencies, while singer Greg Puciato has released solo albums and has toured as a member of Jerry Cantrell’s backing band.

    View the cover art for One of Us Is the Killer below.

    one of us is the killer graphic novel

Latest Stories

Wheelchair Stage-Dive

Concertgoer in Wheelchair Crowd Surfs and Stage Dives at Hardcore Festival: Watch

March 20, 2023

Tom Morello defends Meg White

Tom Morello "Sets Fools Straight" on Meg White: "One of the Greatest Drummers in the History of Rock"

March 20, 2023

3 doors down 2023 tour

3 Doors Down to Celebrate Away from the Sun on 2023 US Tour with Candlebox

March 20, 2023

The Offspring 2023 tour

The Offspring Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Simple Plan and Sum 41

March 20, 2023

mammoth wvh bmg

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Ink Major-Label Deal for New Album Arriving This Summer

March 20, 2023

Def Leppard Rick Allen statement

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Issues Statement on Being Assaulted

March 20, 2023

T-Pain covers Black Sabbath

T-Pain Covers Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs,' and It's Actually Pretty Good: Stream

March 17, 2023

Drowning Pool reunite with McCombs

Drowning Pool Reunite with Singer Ryan McCombs

March 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Dillinger Escape Plan's One of Us Is the Killer Inspires New Graphic Novel

Menu Shop Search Newsletter