The Dillinger Escape Plan’s One of Us Is the Killer Inspires New Graphic Novel

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s 2013 album One of Us Is the Killer has inspired a new graphic novel of the same name, arriving in the near future via Sumerian Comics.

Rock & Roll Hell creators Sam Romesburg and Ben Roberts were inspired by the album title to pen the original story, which was then influenced by various concepts within the LP’s songs and lyrics. Visual artist Greg Di Angilla (Rock & Roll Hell) and colorist Warnia Sahadewa (Doctor Who) are credited with the cover art and colors, respectively.

The plot synopsis reads: “A string of assassinations made by a politically-motivated killer known only to the public as The Quill serves as the spark to ignite a full scale revolution. Set in a technologically advanced American City in the not too distant future, VERTICAL INTEGRATION CORP. has seized all means of production and capital available, creating a financial synergy unlike any that has ever existed. Employees work and live in this living city-sized factory supporting the lives of the ruling business class while subjected to living in tenements. The Quill is the never-seen but oft spoken hero of the lower-class.”

In a press release for the novel, The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman called One of Us Is the Killer one of the band’s “most artistically ambitious achievements to this day.” It was released by Sumerian Records in 2013, and the label’s founder Ash Avildsen is bringing the album to his new imprint Sumerian Comics a decade later.

“Seeing Ash Avildsen and the creative team at the newly founded Sumerian Comics use this album as the influence for another equally ambitious artistic endeavor is amazing,” Weinman said. “I can’t wait to hold one of these things in my hands, just like I did with the many comic books I enjoyed as a kid.”

Although no release date for the graphic novel was announced, you can find Weinman signing 22-page preview copies at WonderCon in Anaheim, California, on Sunday (March 26th).

The Dillinger Escape Plan broke up after a final tour in 2017. Weinman has since become a member of Suicidal Tendencies, while singer Greg Puciato has released solo albums and has toured as a member of Jerry Cantrell’s backing band.

View the cover art for One of Us Is the Killer below.