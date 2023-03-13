Menu
Shop Search Newsletter
The Doobie Brothers Announce 2023 Tour Dates [Updated]

45 additional shows taking place beginning in June

The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers, photo courtesy of band
Consequence Staff
March 13, 2023 | 10:55am ET

    The Doobie Brothers have extended their long-running 50th anniversary tour into 2023 with the addition of 45 new shows taking place between June and October (get tickets here).

    The new run of US and Canadian dates will see Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee, and Michael McDonald visit markets they’ve yet to plan on this current tour. The reunited lineup is playing together for the first time in nearly 25 years.

    Tickets for The Doobie Brothers’ newly announced run of Canadian shows go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Tickets for all other Doobie Brothers’ North American tour dates are currently on sale and available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    In the coming months, The Doobie Brothers are also set to play shows in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hawaii. Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include The Doobie Brothers’ Canadian tour dates.

    The Doobie Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:

    03/29 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre
    04/01 – Perth, AU @ Bluesfest
    04/04 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre
    04/05 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre
    04/06 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre
    04/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Bluesfest
    04/10 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest
    04/15 – Morioka, JP @ Iwate Prefectural Hall Large Hall
    04/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Nippon Budokan
    04/18 – Yokohama, JP @ Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall
    04/20 – Nagoya, JP @ Nippon Tokushu Tougyou Civic Hall – Forest Hall
    04/22 – Kanazawa, JP @ The Kanazawa Theatre
    04/24 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Festival Hall
    04/25 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Festival Hall
    04/27 – Hiroshima, JP @ Hiroshima Ueno Gakuen Hall
    05/02 – Kahului, HI @ Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater at Maui Arts and Cultural Center
    05/05 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
    05/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole
    05/26 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
    06/09 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
    06/11 – West Valley, UT @ Maverik Center
    06/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    06/15 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
    06/17 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
    06/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    06/20 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena
    06/21 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
    06/23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
    06/24 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
    06/26 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
    06/28 – Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
    06/30 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
    07/01 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre
    07/03 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
    07/06 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
    07/08 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
    07/09 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
    07/11 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
    07/12 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
    08/18 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
    08/20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
    08/23 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheatre
    08/26 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
    08/28 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
    08/30 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    08/31 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
    09/02 – Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex
    09/03 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    09/06 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
    09/07 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
    09/09 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    10/05 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
    10/06 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    10/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    10/13 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
    10/14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre
    10/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    10/17 – Ottawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
    10/19 – St. Catharines, ON @ Meridian Centre
    10/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    10/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    10/27 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place
    10/28 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Consequence
