The Doobie Brothers Announce 2023 Tour Dates [Updated]

The Doobie Brothers have extended their long-running 50th anniversary tour into 2023 with the addition of 45 new shows taking place between June and October (get tickets here).
The new run of US and Canadian dates will see Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee, and Michael McDonald visit markets they’ve yet to plan on this current tour. The reunited lineup is playing together for the first time in nearly 25 years.
Tickets for The Doobie Brothers’ newly announced run of Canadian shows go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Tickets for all other Doobie Brothers’ North American tour dates are currently on sale and available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
In the coming months, The Doobie Brothers are also set to play shows in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hawaii. Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include The Doobie Brothers’ Canadian tour dates.
The Doobie Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:
03/29 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre
04/01 – Perth, AU @ Bluesfest
04/04 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre
04/05 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre
04/06 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre
04/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Bluesfest
04/10 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest
04/15 – Morioka, JP @ Iwate Prefectural Hall Large Hall
04/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Nippon Budokan
04/18 – Yokohama, JP @ Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall
04/20 – Nagoya, JP @ Nippon Tokushu Tougyou Civic Hall – Forest Hall
04/22 – Kanazawa, JP @ The Kanazawa Theatre
04/24 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Festival Hall
04/25 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Festival Hall
04/27 – Hiroshima, JP @ Hiroshima Ueno Gakuen Hall
05/02 – Kahului, HI @ Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater at Maui Arts and Cultural Center
05/05 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
05/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole
05/26 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
06/09 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
06/11 – West Valley, UT @ Maverik Center
06/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
06/15 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
06/17 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
06/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
06/20 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena
06/21 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
06/23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
06/24 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
06/26 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
06/28 – Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
06/30 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
07/01 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre
07/03 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
07/06 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
07/08 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
07/09 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
07/11 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
07/12 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
08/18 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
08/20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
08/23 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheatre
08/26 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
08/28 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
08/30 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
08/31 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
09/02 – Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex
09/03 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
09/06 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
09/07 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
09/09 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
10/05 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
10/06 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/13 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
10/14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre
10/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
10/17 – Ottawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
10/19 – St. Catharines, ON @ Meridian Centre
10/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/27 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place
10/28 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre