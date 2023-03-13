The Doobie Brothers Announce 2023 Tour Dates [Updated]

The Doobie Brothers have extended their long-running 50th anniversary tour into 2023 with the addition of 45 new shows taking place between June and October (get tickets here).

The new run of US and Canadian dates will see Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee, and Michael McDonald visit markets they’ve yet to plan on this current tour. The reunited lineup is playing together for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Tickets for The Doobie Brothers’ newly announced run of Canadian shows go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for all other Doobie Brothers’ North American tour dates are currently on sale and available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

In the coming months, The Doobie Brothers are also set to play shows in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hawaii. Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include The Doobie Brothers’ Canadian tour dates.

The Doobie Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:

03/29 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre

04/01 – Perth, AU @ Bluesfest

04/04 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre

04/05 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre

04/06 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre

04/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Bluesfest

04/10 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest

04/15 – Morioka, JP @ Iwate Prefectural Hall Large Hall

04/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Nippon Budokan

04/18 – Yokohama, JP @ Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall

04/20 – Nagoya, JP @ Nippon Tokushu Tougyou Civic Hall – Forest Hall

04/22 – Kanazawa, JP @ The Kanazawa Theatre

04/24 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Festival Hall

04/25 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Festival Hall

04/27 – Hiroshima, JP @ Hiroshima Ueno Gakuen Hall

05/02 – Kahului, HI @ Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

05/05 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

05/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole

05/26 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

06/09 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

06/11 – West Valley, UT @ Maverik Center

06/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/15 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

06/17 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

06/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

06/20 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

06/21 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

06/23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

06/24 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

06/26 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

06/28 – Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

06/30 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

07/01 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre

07/03 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

07/06 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

07/08 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

07/09 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

07/11 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

07/12 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

08/18 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

08/20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

08/23 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheatre

08/26 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

08/28 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

08/30 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

08/31 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

09/02 – Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex

09/03 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

09/06 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

09/07 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

09/09 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

10/05 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

10/06 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/13 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

10/14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

10/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

10/17 – Ottawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

10/19 – St. Catharines, ON @ Meridian Centre

10/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/27 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

10/28 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre