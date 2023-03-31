Menu
The Exploding Hearts’ Sole Album Guitar Romantic to Be Reissued

Out May 26th via Third Man Records

exploding hearts reissue guitar romantic
The Exploding Hearts, photo by Christi Branchaw
March 31, 2023 | 12:06pm ET

    The Exploding Hearts’ one and only studio album Guitar Romantic is getting the reissue treatment in honor of its 20th anniversary. Ahead of its release on May 26th via Third Man Records, a remix of “I’m a Pretender” by the band’s late keyboardist “King” Louie Bankston available to stream now.

    The Portland band’s promising future was sadly cut much too short: In July 2003, barely three months after they released Guitar Romantic, the band was involved in a highway accident that tragically killed members Adam Cox, Matt Fitzgerald, and Jeremy Gage, rendering The Exploding Hearts obsolete. (Bankston died in February 2022.)

    Still, Guitar Romantic went on to live a life of its own. The expanded reissue boasts the album’s original 10-song tracklist and Bankston’s “I’m a Pretender” remix he made shortly before his death, as well as new mixes of “So Bored” and “Busy Signals,” the latter of which had previously only been available on a small-quantity 7-inch in January 2003.

    Pre-orders for physical copies of the album are ongoing. Listen to “I’m a Pretender (King Louie Mix)” below, and keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for Guitar Romantic (Expanded & Remastered).

     

    Guitar Romantic (Expanded & Remastered) Tracklist:
    01. Modern Kicks
    02. I’m a Pretender
    03. Thorns in Roses
    04. You’re Black And Blue
    05. Sleeping Aides and Razorblades
    06. Rumours in Town
    07. Throwaway Style
    08. Boulevard Trash
    09. Jailbird
    10. Still Crazy
    11. Busy Signals (2023 Mix)
    12. I’m a Pretender (King Louie Mix)
    13. So Bored (2023 Mix)

