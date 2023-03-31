Mongolian rockers The HU have announced that a deluxe version of their 2022 sophomore album, Rumble of Thunder, will arrive on June 30th via Better Noise Music. In advance of its release, the band has unveiled a new version of the track “Black Thunder” featuring vocalist by System of a Down singer Serj Tankian and Bad Wolves vocalist DL.

The new set, Rumble of Thunder: Deluxe Album, will feature four acoustic renditions and three newly recorded singles featuring guest appearances and English-translated vocals from Tankian and DL, Alice in Chains’ William DuVall, and solo artist Laura Pergolizzi. Pre-orders for the album on a variety of platforms, both digital and physical, are available now here.

“Black Thunder” (featuring Tankian and DL), follows the release of the single “This Is Mongol” (featuring DuVall), and offers a “refreshed look at the culturally shaped track with a new perspective.” The song’s original music video was filmed in The HU’s home country of Mongolia, racking up 3 million views to date. The Michael Lombardi-directed music video for the version featuring Serj Tankian and DL can be seen below.

The HU band leader Gala said in a statement, “‘Black Thunder’ — the latest single from our sophomore album, Rumble of Thunder — is the composition we worked on the longest, and because of that, we recorded many different variations of the song. The lyrics and the video have several different meanings on the surface as well as on a deeper level. Therefore, every version of ‘Black Thunder’ carries a certain unique idea. Our producer and our band members were amazed by the additions that were made by DL and Serj and their unique singing styles, which added to our beloved song. DL’s powerful vocals, topped by the Serj’s signature voice and one-of-a-kind Armenian-American style, is shedding different light to The HU’s music. We hope our fans enjoy this featured version and feel the soul of the song through their ears.”

Tankian added, “I had discovered The HU’s music from a YouTube video that a friend sent me and was instantly struck by their powerful and delightful merging of Mongolian folk and metal. A few years back I had scored a film called Furious where we also used the legendary Tuva singing and heavy guitars. So, when they reached out to collaborate, I was intrigued. I appreciate the pride with which they represent their culture through music. It led me down a historical rabbit hole of Mongolians and Armenia. Genghis Khan conquered Armenia along with the rest of Europe, but the Mongols also later teamed up with Armenia to fight the Turkish hordes. Happy I had the chance to collaborate with The HU and learn all of this in the process.”

And DL commented, “Working on this version of The HU’s ‘Black Thunder’ was so much fun and so different from what I normally get to do. Their vision, their voices … they’re special. This is more than music, it’s a movement, it’s culture, and I’m honored that I was presented with the opportunity to be part of it.”

Fans in the United States can catch The HU this fall at the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. Find a full list of their upcoming tour dates here, and pick up tickets at this location.

System of a Down, meanwhile, will headline the massive one-day Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on May 13th, with tickets available here.

Watch the music video for “Black Thunder” and view the Rumble of Thunder: Deluxe Album album artwork below.

Rumble of Thunder: Deluxe Album Artwork: