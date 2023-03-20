Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Japanese House Revisits “Boyhood” on New Single: Stream

Marking Amber Bain's first song since 2020

Advertisement
the japanese house boyhood
The Japanese House, photo by Max Barnet
March 20, 2023 | 3:15pm ET

    Amber Bain is back with “Boyhood,” a new song from her project The Japanese House. Listen to the track below.

    “Boyhood” pairs bubbling synths with driving acoustic guitar as The Japanese House looks back at her adolescence, made all the more confusing by her queer identity. Fortunately, with the opening line, “I could’ve been somebody else but I’ve been out looking for me,” she sings the track with the confidence of someone who’s come to accept themselves.

    Watch the music video for The Japanese House’s “Boyhood” below.

    “When my best friend Katie and I were young and in love, we dreamed of riding off into the distance on her horse Bam Bam, away from all the problems that came from being gay and in love back then,” Bain explained of the track.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “This song talks about how sometimes, however hard you try, you can’t help but be a product of the things that happened to you or held you back earlier on in life. But also, and more importantly, it’s about hope for overcoming those things. And look at us now,” Bain continued. “Not riding away, but towards… something. This horse was very lovely to us, but I think deep down Bam Bam was the horse we were riding all along, and wherever I’m recklessly galloping off to in my life, Katie will be riding bareback behind me like a lunatic, arms around me, like we’d always planned. Rip Bam Bam xxx.”

    “Boyhood” marks The Japanese House’s first release since the 2020 EP Chewing Cotton Wool, which featured “Dionne,” a collaboration with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dazy otherbody ep stream indie rock pop music news listen

Dazy Surprise-Releases New EP OTHERBODY: Stream

March 20, 2023

T-Pain covers Black Sabbath

T-Pain Covers Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs,' and It's Actually Pretty Good: Stream

March 17, 2023

T-Pain Drops New Album Covering Black Sabbath, Journey, and Chris Stapleton: Stream

March 17, 2023

Matchbox Twenty to release new album in 2023

Matchbox Twenty Announces First New Album in 11 Years, Share Lead Single

March 17, 2023

chemical brothers no reason 2023 single stream

The Chemical Brothers Find New Purpose on Latest Single "No Reason": Stream

March 17, 2023

taylor swift new songs eras tour pop music news taylors version

Taylor Swift Releases Four New Songs in Honor of "The Eras Tour"

March 17, 2023

jimin origins new song single set me free pt.2

Jimin of BTS Breaks Down His "Very Intense" New Single "Set Me Free Pt.2": Exclusive

March 17, 2023

Tony Shhnow Love Streak new album ILY/IH8U music video stream

Tony Shhnow Announces New Album Love Streak, Shares "ILY/IH8U": Stream

March 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Japanese House Revisits "Boyhood" on New Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter