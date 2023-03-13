Menu
The Lemonheads Announce Come On Feel The Lemonheads 30th Anniversary Reissue

Complete with demos, covers, and more

The Lemonheads, photo by Chris Cuffaro
March 13, 2023 | 11:11am ET

    The Lemonheads’ classic Come On Feel The Lemonheads is turning 30 years old this year, and Evan Dando and company are celebrating the occasion with an anniversary reissue of the 1993 record.

    The 30th anniversary reissue of Come On Feel will boast the original album’s 15-song tracklist along with a second disc featuring unreleased demos, rarities, and more. You’ll hear The Lemonheads’ acoustic versions of tracks like “Big Gay Heart” and “Into Your Arms,” plus covers of songs by Victoria Williams, Buddy Holly, and The Flying Burrito Brothers, plus the Cole Porter standard “Miss Otis Regrets.” As a preview, you can stream an alternative recording of “Being Around” and a cover of Holly’s “Learning the Game” now.

    Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) will be available on standard double-CD and double-LP formats, as well as various limited runs, including colored vinyl and “bookback” editions. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Listen to The Lemonheads’ alternative version of “Being Around” and their cover of “Learning the Game” below, and then keep scrolling to see the tracklist and new artwork for Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition).

    The Lemonheads’ last studio album was 2019’s Varshons 2. Since then, Dando performed a short set in March 2021 in a Walgreens that once found his lost wallet, and he went on tour last fall celebrating the 30th anniversary of Come On Feel‘s predecessor, It’s a Shame About Ray.

    Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) Artwork:

    come on feel the lemonheads 30th anniversary reissue indie alternative rock music news listen stream cover demos

    Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
    Disc One
    Side A
    01. The Great Big No
    02. Into Your Arms
    03. It’s About Time
    04. Down About It
    05. Paid to Smile
    06. Big Gay Heart
    07. Style
    08. Rest Assured
    Side B
    01. Dawn Can’t Decide
    02. I’ll do it Anyway
    03. Rick James Style
    04. Being Around
    05. Favorite T
    06. You Can Take it With You
    07. The Jello Fund ( + Lenny – hidden track)
    Disc Two
    Side C
    01. Big Gay Heart (Demo)
    02. Being Around (Alternative)
    03. Into Your Arms (Acoustic)
    04. Down About It (Acoustic)
    05. Deep Bottom Cove
    06. Acoustic Rick James Style
    07. It’s About Time (Acoustic)
    Side D
    01. Miss Otis Regrets
    02. Learning the Game
    03. Little Black Egg
    04. Streets of Baltimore (Acoustic)
    05. Frying Pan
    06. He’s On the Beach
    07. Favorite T (Live in Session)

