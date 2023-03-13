The Lemonheads Announce Come On Feel The Lemonheads 30th Anniversary Reissue

The Lemonheads’ classic Come On Feel The Lemonheads is turning 30 years old this year, and Evan Dando and company are celebrating the occasion with an anniversary reissue of the 1993 record.

The 30th anniversary reissue of Come On Feel will boast the original album’s 15-song tracklist along with a second disc featuring unreleased demos, rarities, and more. You’ll hear The Lemonheads’ acoustic versions of tracks like “Big Gay Heart” and “Into Your Arms,” plus covers of songs by Victoria Williams, Buddy Holly, and The Flying Burrito Brothers, plus the Cole Porter standard “Miss Otis Regrets.” As a preview, you can stream an alternative recording of “Being Around” and a cover of Holly’s “Learning the Game” now.

Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) will be available on standard double-CD and double-LP formats, as well as various limited runs, including colored vinyl and “bookback” editions. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

Listen to The Lemonheads’ alternative version of “Being Around” and their cover of “Learning the Game” below, and then keep scrolling to see the tracklist and new artwork for Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition).

The Lemonheads’ last studio album was 2019’s Varshons 2. Since then, Dando performed a short set in March 2021 in a Walgreens that once found his lost wallet, and he went on tour last fall celebrating the 30th anniversary of Come On Feel‘s predecessor, It’s a Shame About Ray.

Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) Artwork:

Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

Disc One

Side A

01. The Great Big No

02. Into Your Arms

03. It’s About Time

04. Down About It

05. Paid to Smile

06. Big Gay Heart

07. Style

08. Rest Assured

Side B

01. Dawn Can’t Decide

02. I’ll do it Anyway

03. Rick James Style

04. Being Around

05. Favorite T

06. You Can Take it With You

07. The Jello Fund ( + Lenny – hidden track)

Disc Two

Side C

01. Big Gay Heart (Demo)

02. Being Around (Alternative)

03. Into Your Arms (Acoustic)

04. Down About It (Acoustic)

05. Deep Bottom Cove

06. Acoustic Rick James Style

07. It’s About Time (Acoustic)

Side D

01. Miss Otis Regrets

02. Learning the Game

03. Little Black Egg

04. Streets of Baltimore (Acoustic)

05. Frying Pan

06. He’s On the Beach

07. Favorite T (Live in Session)