The Lemonheads Announce Come On Feel The Lemonheads 30th Anniversary Reissue

The Lemonheads’ classic Come On Feel The Lemonheads is turning 30 years old this year, and Evan Dando and company are celebrating the occasion with an anniversary reissue of the 1993 record.
The 30th anniversary reissue of Come On Feel will boast the original album’s 15-song tracklist along with a second disc featuring unreleased demos, rarities, and more. You’ll hear The Lemonheads’ acoustic versions of tracks like “Big Gay Heart” and “Into Your Arms,” plus covers of songs by Victoria Williams, Buddy Holly, and The Flying Burrito Brothers, plus the Cole Porter standard “Miss Otis Regrets.” As a preview, you can stream an alternative recording of “Being Around” and a cover of Holly’s “Learning the Game” now.
Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) will be available on standard double-CD and double-LP formats, as well as various limited runs, including colored vinyl and “bookback” editions. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Listen to The Lemonheads’ alternative version of “Being Around” and their cover of “Learning the Game” below, and then keep scrolling to see the tracklist and new artwork for Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition).
The Lemonheads’ last studio album was 2019’s Varshons 2. Since then, Dando performed a short set in March 2021 in a Walgreens that once found his lost wallet, and he went on tour last fall celebrating the 30th anniversary of Come On Feel‘s predecessor, It’s a Shame About Ray.
Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) Artwork:
Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
Disc One
Side A
01. The Great Big No
02. Into Your Arms
03. It’s About Time
04. Down About It
05. Paid to Smile
06. Big Gay Heart
07. Style
08. Rest Assured
Side B
01. Dawn Can’t Decide
02. I’ll do it Anyway
03. Rick James Style
04. Being Around
05. Favorite T
06. You Can Take it With You
07. The Jello Fund ( + Lenny – hidden track)
Disc Two
Side C
01. Big Gay Heart (Demo)
02. Being Around (Alternative)
03. Into Your Arms (Acoustic)
04. Down About It (Acoustic)
05. Deep Bottom Cove
06. Acoustic Rick James Style
07. It’s About Time (Acoustic)
Side D
01. Miss Otis Regrets
02. Learning the Game
03. Little Black Egg
04. Streets of Baltimore (Acoustic)
05. Frying Pan
06. He’s On the Beach
07. Favorite T (Live in Session)