How to Buy Halle Bailey’s Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel won’t splash into theaters until May 26th, but fans both old and new will be able to get their hands on a Mattel doll one month before the film’s release.

The poseable doll has an “ombre-colored” mermaid tail with a glitter fin and features Ariel’s signature long red hair. Bailey previously showed it off with an Instagram video, in which she choked up with excitement for a doll “that looks like me [and] is my favorite Disney character.” Calling the moment “surreal,” she pointed out how Mattel captured her likeness, right down to her mole and hair. “The little girl in me is pinching herself right now,” Bailey added.

Mattel’s Little Mermaid Ariel doll will be released on April 23rd. Pre-order it now on Amazon.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the retelling of Disney’s 1989 animated classic also stars Melissa McCarthy’s tentacled antagonist, Ursula. Javier Bardem will portray Ariel’s father King Triton, while Jonah Hauer-King will serve as her on-shore love interest, Eric. Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina will voice Ariel’s underwater gang as Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle, respectively.

The Little Mermaid will also feature four new songs written by the original animated movie’s composer, Alan Menken, in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Ahead of its release in theaters on May 26th, revisit the official trailer.