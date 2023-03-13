Menu
Trailer for The Little Mermaid Debuts at Oscars: Watch

The new retelling of the 1989 animated classic stars Halle Bailey as Ariel against Melissa McCarthy's tentacled antagonist, Ursula

The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid (Disney)
March 12, 2023 | 9:02pm ET

    The first trailer for Disney’s new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has broken the surface before its splash landing in theaters on May 26th.

    The new retelling of the 1989 animated classic stars Halle Bailey as Ariel against Melissa McCarthy’s tentacled antagonist, Ursula. Javier Bardem appears as Ariel’s father King Triton, while Jonah Hauer-King will serve as her on-shore love interest, Eric. Meanwhile, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina will voice Ariel’s underwater gang as Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle, respectively.

    The new live-action rendition was directed by Rob Marshall and features four new songs written by the original animated movie’s composer, Alan Menken, in a long-awaited collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

    The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters on May 26th. In the meantime, revisit the careers of some of the original film’s cast including the late Pat Carroll, who voiced Ursula, and Samuel E. Wright, who played Sebastian.

