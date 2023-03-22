Menu
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Screening in Theaters for 20th Anniversary

The final film in the trilogy hits the big screen once again this April

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (New Line Cinema)
March 22, 2023 | 9:37am ET

    The final The Lord of the Rings film, The Return of the King, will screen in theaters this year in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

    Per Deadline, the extended cut of the film will hit US theaters Thursday, April 13th and Wednesday, April 19th at 7:00 p.m. local time, while it will return to Canadian theaters Thursday, April 20th. The screenings will begin with an introduction by Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood and also promote a new tabletop game related to the franchise. Tickets to the Return of the King 20th anniversary screenings are on sale here.

    The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King originally premiered in 2003 and grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of the year. The final installment in the Lord of the Rings trilogy was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won all of them, including Best Picture, making it the first fantasy film to win the category. The movie ties with Titanic and Ben-Hur as the picture with the most Academy Awards.

    Twenty years after the original film series ended, Hollywood keeps pumping out new Lord of the Rings content. Prime Video recently launched the series The Rings of Power, and a new movie is currently in the works at Warner Bros. Discovery.

