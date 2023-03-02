Menu
The Lumineers Announce 2023 US Tour

Featuring stops in Philadelphia, Detroit, Los Angeles, and more

March 2, 2023 | 12:48pm ET

    The Lumineers have mapped out a Summer 2023 tour across the US in support of their latest album, 2022’s Brightside. English singer-songwriter James Bay will serve as the opening act.

    Kicking off on August 16th in Bangor, Maine, the trek will also feature stops in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, and more before wrapping at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 15th. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 8th (use code OPENER). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Ahead of the US tour, The Lumineers will play Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert and make appearances at Beale Street Music Festival, Shaky Knees, and Boston Calling ahead of a European and UK run. Grab your seats here.

    The Lumineers 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/29-30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration at Hollywood Bowl
    05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
    05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
    05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
    06/02 – Dublin, IE @ St Anne’s Park
    06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    06/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Arena COS Torwar
    06/07 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovní Hala Fortuna
    06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falconer Hall
    06/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
    06/16 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
    06/17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
    06/18 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
    06/23 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
    06/24 – Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Summer Festival
    06/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica
    06/27 – Macerata, IT @ Arena Sferisterio
    06/29 – Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival
    07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ OpenAir St. Gallen Festival
    07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/05 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle
    07/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
    07/08 – London, UK @ Crystal Palace Park
    07/09 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
    08/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *
    08/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *
    08/19 – Bethel, NY @ Catbird Festival
    08/22 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *
    08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *
    08/25 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
    08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *
    08/29 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater *
    09/01 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass
    09/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
    09/05 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *
    09/06 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *
    09/08 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *
    09/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
    09/10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
    09/12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
    09/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
    09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

    * = w/ James Bay

