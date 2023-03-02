The Lumineers Announce 2023 US Tour

The Lumineers have mapped out a Summer 2023 tour across the US in support of their latest album, 2022’s Brightside. English singer-songwriter James Bay will serve as the opening act.

Kicking off on August 16th in Bangor, Maine, the trek will also feature stops in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, and more before wrapping at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 15th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 8th (use code OPENER). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Ahead of the US tour, The Lumineers will play Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert and make appearances at Beale Street Music Festival, Shaky Knees, and Boston Calling ahead of a European and UK run. Grab your seats here.

The Lumineers 2023 Tour Dates:

04/29-30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration at Hollywood Bowl

05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

06/02 – Dublin, IE @ St Anne’s Park

06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

06/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Arena COS Torwar

06/07 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovní Hala Fortuna

06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falconer Hall

06/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/16 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/18 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

06/24 – Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Summer Festival

06/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica

06/27 – Macerata, IT @ Arena Sferisterio

06/29 – Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival

07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ OpenAir St. Gallen Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle

07/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

07/08 – London, UK @ Crystal Palace Park

07/09 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

08/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *

08/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/19 – Bethel, NY @ Catbird Festival

08/22 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

08/25 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

08/29 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater *

09/01 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

09/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

09/05 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

09/06 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

09/08 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

09/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

09/10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

09/12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

* = w/ James Bay