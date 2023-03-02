The Lumineers Announce 2023 US Tour

The Lumineers have mapped out a Summer 2023 tour across the US in support of their latest album, 2022’s Brightside. English singer-songwriter James Bay will serve as the opening act.
Kicking off on August 16th in Bangor, Maine, the trek will also feature stops in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, and more before wrapping at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 15th. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 8th (use code OPENER). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
Ahead of the US tour, The Lumineers will play Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert and make appearances at Beale Street Music Festival, Shaky Knees, and Boston Calling ahead of a European and UK run. Grab your seats here.
The Lumineers 2023 Tour Dates:
04/29-30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration at Hollywood Bowl
05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
06/02 – Dublin, IE @ St Anne’s Park
06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
06/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Arena COS Torwar
06/07 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovní Hala Fortuna
06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falconer Hall
06/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/16 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/18 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
06/23 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
06/24 – Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Summer Festival
06/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica
06/27 – Macerata, IT @ Arena Sferisterio
06/29 – Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival
07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ OpenAir St. Gallen Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/05 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle
07/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
07/08 – London, UK @ Crystal Palace Park
07/09 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
08/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *
08/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *
08/19 – Bethel, NY @ Catbird Festival
08/22 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *
08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *
08/25 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *
08/29 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater *
09/01 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass
09/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
09/05 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *
09/06 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *
09/08 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *
09/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
09/10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
09/12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
09/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
* = w/ James Bay