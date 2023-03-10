The Mars Volta Announce Acoustic Album, Share Stripped-Down “Blank Condolences”: Stream

Last September, The Mars Volta shared their self-titled album — their first LP in a decade — and they’re keeping the momentum going with the announcement of Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón, a track-by-track acoustic version. As a preview ahead of its April 21st release, the band has shared the acoustic version of “Blank Condolences.”

Billed as The Mars Volta’s version of a “folk record,” Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón aims to be less of a “stripped-down” record and more of a way to pay homage to the band’s traditional Latin influences. As much as their typical prog-metal rips, these versions of the tracks put vocalist Bixler-Zavala’s powerful, often political messages at the forefront of their music.

“I realized I could finally make a record like this now, I just had to make it happen,” the band’s Omar Rodríguez-López explains in a press release. “That was the experiment. And it was super fun. I feel like The Mars Volta is finally beginning – that’s why the last album was self-titled, because we’ve finally stripped everything away and arrived at what the whole concept was at the beginning. And this acoustic version comes from a profound place, with its own meaning and philosophy, and its own reason for being.”

Pre-orders for physicals of Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón are ongoing. Listen to “Blank Condolences (Acoustic)” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album’s artwork and tracklist.

The Mars Volta will also be touring North America in 2023. You can grab tickets at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón Artwork:

Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón Tracklist:

01. Blacklight Shine (Acoustic)

02. Graveyard Love (Acoustic)

03. Shore Story (Acoustic)

04. Blank Condolences (Acoustic)

05. Vigil (Acoustic)

06. Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon (Acoustic)

07. Cerulea (Acoustic)

08. Flash Burns From Flashbacks (Acoustic)

09. Palm Full Of Crux (Acoustic)

10. No Case Gain (Acoustic)

11. Tourmaline (Acoustic)

12. Equus 3 (Acoustic)

13. Collapsible Shoulders (Acoustic)

14. The Requisition (Acoustic)