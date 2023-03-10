Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Mars Volta Announce Acoustic Album, Share Stripped-Down “Blank Condolences”: Stream

Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón is out April 21st

Advertisement
Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón the mars volta acoustic album rock metal music news pre-order tracklist
The Mars Volta, photo by Robin Laananen
Follow
March 10, 2023 | 11:47am ET

    Last September, The Mars Volta shared their self-titled album — their first LP in a decade — and they’re keeping the momentum going with the announcement of Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón, a track-by-track acoustic version. As a preview ahead of its April 21st release, the band has shared the acoustic version of “Blank Condolences.”

    Billed as The Mars Volta’s version of a “folk record,” Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón aims to be less of a “stripped-down” record and more of a way to pay homage to the band’s traditional Latin influences. As much as their typical prog-metal rips, these versions of the tracks put vocalist Bixler-Zavala’s powerful, often political messages at the forefront of their music.

    “I realized I could finally make a record like this now, I just had to make it happen,” the band’s Omar Rodríguez-López explains in a press release. “That was the experiment. And it was super fun. I feel like The Mars Volta is finally beginning – that’s why the last album was self-titled, because we’ve finally stripped everything away and arrived at what the whole concept was at the beginning. And this acoustic version comes from a profound place, with its own meaning and philosophy, and its own reason for being.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pre-orders for physicals of Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón are ongoing. Listen to “Blank Condolences (Acoustic)” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album’s artwork and tracklist.

    The Mars Volta will also be touring North America in 2023. You can grab tickets at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón Artwork:

    Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón the mars volta acoustic album rock metal music news pre-order tracklist

    Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón Tracklist:
    01. Blacklight Shine (Acoustic)
    02. Graveyard Love (Acoustic)
    03. Shore Story (Acoustic)
    04. Blank Condolences (Acoustic)
    05. Vigil (Acoustic)
    06. Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon (Acoustic)
    07. Cerulea (Acoustic)
    08. Flash Burns From Flashbacks (Acoustic)
    09. Palm Full Of Crux (Acoustic)
    10. No Case Gain (Acoustic)
    11. Tourmaline (Acoustic)
    12. Equus 3 (Acoustic)
    13. Collapsible Shoulders (Acoustic)
    14. The Requisition (Acoustic)

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Mike Shinoda new single In My Head

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Single "In My Head": Stream

March 10, 2023

Tame Impala Wings of Time Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves soundtrack new song stream

Tame Impala Indulge in Prog Rock Fantasies on New Song "Wings of Time": Stream

March 10, 2023

Killing Joke new song

Killing Joke Unveil New Song "Full Spectrum Dominance": Stream

March 10, 2023

Matthew Logan Vasquez untouchable origins stream

Delta Spirit's Matthew Logan Vasquez Reveals Origins of New Single "Untouchable": Exclusive

March 10, 2023

Rival Sons by PAMELA LITTKY

Rival Sons Announce 2023 North American Tour, Unleash New Single "Bird in the Hand": Stream

March 10, 2023

fever ray even it out

Fever Ray Reveals Video for "Even It Out" Featuring Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: Watch

March 10, 2023

Chromeo Words with You new song stream

Chromeo Catch an Irresistible Groove on New Song "Words with You": Stream

March 10, 2023

miley cyrus flowers new song single endless summer vacation album stream listen tracklist

Miley Cyrus Releases New Album Endless Summer Vacation: Stream

March 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Mars Volta Announce Acoustic Album, Share Stripped-Down "Blank Condolences": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter