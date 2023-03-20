The Show Must Go On in Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Trailer: Watch

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for her fifth and final season this spring. Today, Prime Video unveiled the season’s official trailer ahead of its April 14th premiere.

When we last saw Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), the housewife-turned pro comic was scheming with her manager (Alex Borstein) to restore her reputation after losing a slot on Shy Baldwin’s tour. In this season, Midge finds herself “closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away,” reads a particularly vague logline.

“I want a big life,” Midge says in a voiceover at the beginning of the trailer, as she strolls through a snowy, mid-century Manhattan. “I want to break every single rule.” Bad luck seems to be following her every move and threatening to end her comedy career for good — but the show must go on, right?

Advertisement

Related Video

In our review of the fourth season, contributing editor Mary Siroky wrote that the latest installment of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel seems “more scattered than sophisticated” and criticized the first two episodes for not pushing back against Midge’s claim that what happened to her was unfair or just another example of a man ruining her life. Fans can tune in this April to see if the show’s writing has improved, with new episodes premiering weekly on Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 also stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron.