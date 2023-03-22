Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The National Share New Single “Eucalyptus”: Stream

A sentimental breakup song from First Two Pages of Frankenstein

Advertisement
The National Eucalyptus new song first two pages of frankenstein tour dates tickets live preorder
The National, photo by Josh Goleman
March 22, 2023 | 1:39pm ET

    The National have revealed another track from their upcoming album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, with the new single “Eucalyptus.”

    Though the song has been teased in the band’s live set since last year, the official studio recording brings a greater vastness to the Dessners’ soaring production and a clearer depth to lead vocalist Matt Berninger’s nostalgia as his narrator ruminates on the logistical aftermath of a breakup. He debates whether to destroy or leave behind precious belongings they once shared, and how to reckon with music they bonded over like Cowboy Junkies and The Afghan Whigs.

    “Throughout the record there’s a lot of looking into the abyss and wondering if a relationship has run its course,” Berninger said in a statement. “‘Eucalyptus’ is about a couple splitting up their possessions after a breakup — like, ‘What are we going to do with the spring water we get delivered, what’s going to happen to all these plants?’ It’s about all those little things you end up having to think about when you’ve become so connected to someone.” Watch the music video, directed by Chris Sgroi, below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Eucalyptus” follows The National’s prior singles “Tropic Morning News,” our mid-January Song of the Week, and “New Order T-Shirt.” The group also brought the former out for a late-night performance on Fallon in early March.

    The National embark next on a North American tour that launches with two Chicago shows in May. The group was most recently tapped for Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival in August, and will also hit Europe in the early fall. Browse for tickets and deals to their entire live itinerary via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    First Two Pages of Frankenstein arrives on April 28th via 4AD. Along with their first material since 2019’s I Am Easy to Find, the album also features collaborations with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sufjan Stevens. Pre-orders are ongoing via the band’s website.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Swans The Beggar new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates Paradise Is Mine song stream

Swans Announce New Album The Beggar, 2023 Tour Dates

March 22, 2023

off keep your mouth shut

OFF! Unveil Video for New Song "Keep Your Mouth Shut": Exclusive Premiere

March 22, 2023

Mammoth WVH new album 2023

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces New Mammoth WVH Album, Shares "Another Celebration at the End of the World": Stream

March 22, 2023

Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper new song

Nita Strauss Unleashes New Single "Winner Takes All" Featuring Alice Cooper: Stream

March 22, 2023

Shygirl Bjork Woe remix new song video stream

Björk Transforms Shygirl's "Woe" with Haunting, Experimental Remix: Stream

March 21, 2023

black country new road live at bush hall new album 2023 stream

Black Country, New Road Announce New Live Album Live at Bush Hall

March 21, 2023

bully lucky for you days move slow indie rock new album single listen tour dates

Bully Announces New Album Lucky for You, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

March 21, 2023

Danny Brown JPEGMAFIA SCARING THE HOES new single video stream

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Are "SCARING THE HOES" on New Single: Stream

March 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The National Share New Single "Eucalyptus": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter