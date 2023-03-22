The National Share New Single “Eucalyptus”: Stream

The National have revealed another track from their upcoming album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, with the new single “Eucalyptus.”

Though the song has been teased in the band’s live set since last year, the official studio recording brings a greater vastness to the Dessners’ soaring production and a clearer depth to lead vocalist Matt Berninger’s nostalgia as his narrator ruminates on the logistical aftermath of a breakup. He debates whether to destroy or leave behind precious belongings they once shared, and how to reckon with music they bonded over like Cowboy Junkies and The Afghan Whigs.

“Throughout the record there’s a lot of looking into the abyss and wondering if a relationship has run its course,” Berninger said in a statement. “‘Eucalyptus’ is about a couple splitting up their possessions after a breakup — like, ‘What are we going to do with the spring water we get delivered, what’s going to happen to all these plants?’ It’s about all those little things you end up having to think about when you’ve become so connected to someone.” Watch the music video, directed by Chris Sgroi, below.

“Eucalyptus” follows The National’s prior singles “Tropic Morning News,” our mid-January Song of the Week, and “New Order T-Shirt.” The group also brought the former out for a late-night performance on Fallon in early March.

The National embark next on a North American tour that launches with two Chicago shows in May. The group was most recently tapped for Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival in August, and will also hit Europe in the early fall. Browse for tickets and deals to their entire live itinerary via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein arrives on April 28th via 4AD. Along with their first material since 2019’s I Am Easy to Find, the album also features collaborations with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sufjan Stevens. Pre-orders are ongoing via the band’s website.