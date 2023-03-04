The National appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, where they gave a rousing performance of their new single “Tropic Morning News.” Watch a replay below.

“Tropic Morning News” — a former Consequence Song of the Week — has a bit of a melancholy air in its official recording, but The National brought palpable excitement to their Fallon performance. Live percussion, trumpet, and a guitar solo split between brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner uplift Matt Berninger’s wordy lyrics, which are, appropriately, all about stumbling through conversations and not feeling comfortable in your own skin.

The song joins latest single “New Order T-Shirt” in previewing First Two Pages of Frankenstein, The National’s upcoming ninth album. Featuring Sufjan Stevens, Phoebe Bridgers, and Taylor Swift, the album is out April 28th via 4AD. Pre-orders are ongoing.

The National will be on the road from May to October. The tour features a Madison Square Garden show with “very special guest” Patti Smith, while Soccer Mommy, The Beths, and Bartees Strange lend support for the rest of the trek. Find tickets to a show over at Stubhub.

Ahead of the release of First Two Pages of Freankenstein, we rounded up The National’s 10 Best Songs.