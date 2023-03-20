Menu
The Offspring Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Simple Plan and Sum 41

The three punk bands will kick off the "Let the Bad Times Roll Tour" in August

The Offspring 2023 tour
The Offspring, photo by Debi Del Grande
March 20, 2023 | 11:45am ET

    The Offspring have announced a Summer 2023 US tour with support from Simple Plan and Sum 41.

    The punk-rock extravaganza, dubbed “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour,” launches August 1st in Auburn, Washington, and runs through a September 3rd show in Mansfield, Massachusetts. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (March 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (use access code OPENER), with a general sale starting on Friday (March 24th).

    Alternatively, fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland stated, “One of the best things about b eing on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends — we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this Summer in America. It’s going to be great!

    Simple Plan’s Chuck Comeau added, “We couldn’t be more excited to get back on tour all across the US with our friends The Offspring and Sum 41! We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer.”

    And Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley commented, “We’re so excited to be back touring the States with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer! There’s nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can’t wait to bring the tour to you — see you soon!”

    The tour is named after The Offspring’s latest album, Let the Bad Times Roll, which arrived in April 2021. Simple Plan released the new album Harder Than It Looks in 2022, while Sum 41 are working on a new double album titled Heaven and Hell.

    See the tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    The Offspring Tour Dates with Simple Plan and Sum 41:
    08/01 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    08/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    08/05 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    08/06 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    08/08 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    08/11 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    08/12 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    08/13 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    08/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    08/16 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
    08/18 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    08/19 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/20 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    08/22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/23 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    08/25 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/26 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
    08/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
    08/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
    08/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    09/01 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    09/02 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    09/03 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

