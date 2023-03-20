The Offspring Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Simple Plan and Sum 41

The Offspring have announced a Summer 2023 US tour with support from Simple Plan and Sum 41.
The punk-rock extravaganza, dubbed “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour,” launches August 1st in Auburn, Washington, and runs through a September 3rd show in Mansfield, Massachusetts. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (March 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (use access code OPENER), with a general sale starting on Friday (March 24th).
The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland stated, “One of the best things about b eing on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends — we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this Summer in America. It’s going to be great!
Simple Plan’s Chuck Comeau added, “We couldn’t be more excited to get back on tour all across the US with our friends The Offspring and Sum 41! We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer.”
And Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley commented, “We’re so excited to be back touring the States with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer! There’s nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can’t wait to bring the tour to you — see you soon!”
The tour is named after The Offspring’s latest album, Let the Bad Times Roll, which arrived in April 2021. Simple Plan released the new album Harder Than It Looks in 2022, while Sum 41 are working on a new double album titled Heaven and Hell.
See the tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.
The Offspring Tour Dates with Simple Plan and Sum 41:
08/01 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/05 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/06 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/08 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/11 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/12 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
08/13 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/16 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
08/18 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/19 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/20 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/23 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/25 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/26 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
08/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
08/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
08/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/01 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/02 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/03 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center