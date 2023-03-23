The Smile Are Seven Weeks into Recording Their New Album

The Smile, the supergroup featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have revealed they are nearly two months into recording their new album.
The news was buried at the end of an email blast (via Reddit) announcing a handful of new North American tour dates. “We’re deep in recording, week 7,” The Smile wrote. “Reel 15.” The group didn’t reveal any further details, but it’s a promising sign they could release new music before this summer.
In June, The Smile will head out on a now 18-date tour featuring their first-ever show in Mexico City, as well as stops in Austin, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and more. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.
The Smile dropped their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, in May 2022. In January, they promoted the LP with their NPR Tiny Desk Concert.
The Smile 2023 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
06/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
07/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’été de Québec
07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
07/16 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest Festival
07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival