The Smile Are Seven Weeks into Recording Their New Album

Plus, they shared a handful of new North American tour dates

the smile new album seven weeks in new north american tour dates
The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky
March 23, 2023 | 1:35pm ET

    The Smile, the supergroup featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have revealed they are nearly two months into recording their new album.

    The news was buried at the end of an email blast (via Reddit) announcing a handful of new North American tour dates. “We’re deep in recording, week 7,” The Smile wrote. “Reel 15.” The group didn’t reveal any further details, but it’s a promising sign they could release new music before this summer.

    In June, The Smile will head out on a now 18-date tour featuring their first-ever show in Mexico City, as well as stops in Austin, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and more. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Related Video

    The Smile dropped their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, in May 2022. In January, they promoted the LP with their NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

    The Smile 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/21 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
    06/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
    06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
    06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
    07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
    07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
    07/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’été de Québec
    07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    07/16 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest Festival
    07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
    07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
    07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

