The Struts Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

British rock band The Struts have announced a run of US dates as part of their “Remember the Name Tour.”

The new outing, featuring support from Mac Saturn, kicks off June 23rd at The Fillmore in Detroit and runs through a July 23rd date at The Fillmore Philadelphia. Tickets for the upcoming shows are currently available via StubHub.

The Struts recently released a new EP, Unplugged at EastWest, which is both a live album and video set recorded with Taylor Guitars. The four-song EP includes unplugged versions of their hit single “Fallin’ With Me,” as well as covers of Michael Jackson’s “Stranger In Moscow” and Oasis’ “Supersonic,” plus a full-length version of “Pretty Vicious.” The latter was uploaded to TikTok in 2021 and garnered 14 million views, making it a viral sensation.

Advertisement

Related Video

In other news, Struts frontman Luke Spiller recently released his new collaboration with Fossil Group imprint Misfit, a special-edition watch that launches the brand’s Artist Series designs. The limited-run “The Time Is Now” set is described in a press release as a “modern take on a vintage-inspired pocket watch that can be worn as a traditional wristwatch or on a necklace chain.”

View The Struts’ tour dates and a clip of the band’s Unplugged at EastWest performance below.

The Struts 2023 US Tour Dates with Mac Saturn:

06/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

06/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

06/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

06/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

06/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

06/25 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

06/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

07/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

07/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

07/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

07/05 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

07/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

07/08 – Kirtland, OH @ Wonderstruck 2023

07/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

07/11 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

07/12 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

07/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ Xl Live

07/15 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop At Pier 17

07/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/18 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston

07/19 – Portland, ME @ Aura

07/21 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom

07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia