The Struts Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

British rock band The Struts have announced a run of US dates as part of their “Remember the Name Tour.”
The new outing, featuring support from Mac Saturn, kicks off June 23rd at The Fillmore in Detroit and runs through a July 23rd date at The Fillmore Philadelphia. Tickets for the upcoming shows are currently available via StubHub.
The Struts recently released a new EP, Unplugged at EastWest, which is both a live album and video set recorded with Taylor Guitars. The four-song EP includes unplugged versions of their hit single “Fallin’ With Me,” as well as covers of Michael Jackson’s “Stranger In Moscow” and Oasis’ “Supersonic,” plus a full-length version of “Pretty Vicious.” The latter was uploaded to TikTok in 2021 and garnered 14 million views, making it a viral sensation.
In other news, Struts frontman Luke Spiller recently released his new collaboration with Fossil Group imprint Misfit, a special-edition watch that launches the brand’s Artist Series designs. The limited-run “The Time Is Now” set is described in a press release as a “modern take on a vintage-inspired pocket watch that can be worn as a traditional wristwatch or on a necklace chain.”
View The Struts’ tour dates and a clip of the band’s Unplugged at EastWest performance below.
The Struts 2023 US Tour Dates with Mac Saturn:
06/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
06/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
06/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
06/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
06/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
06/25 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
06/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
06/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
07/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
07/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
07/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
07/05 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
07/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
07/08 – Kirtland, OH @ Wonderstruck 2023
07/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
07/11 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
07/12 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
07/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ Xl Live
07/15 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop At Pier 17
07/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/18 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston
07/19 – Portland, ME @ Aura
07/21 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom
07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia