The Struts Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

The UK rock act will hit the States for a month-long run beginning in late June

The Struts 2023 US tour
The Struts, photo by Amy Harris
March 3, 2023 | 12:57pm ET

    British rock band The Struts have announced a run of US dates as part of their “Remember the Name Tour.”

    The new outing, featuring support from Mac Saturn, kicks off June 23rd at The Fillmore in Detroit and runs through a July 23rd date at The Fillmore Philadelphia. Tickets for the upcoming shows are currently available via StubHub.

    The Struts recently released a new EP, Unplugged at EastWest, which is both a live album and video set recorded with Taylor Guitars. The four-song EP includes unplugged versions of their hit single “Fallin’ With Me,” as well as covers of Michael Jackson’s “Stranger In Moscow” and Oasis’ “Supersonic,” plus a full-length version of “Pretty Vicious.” The latter was uploaded to TikTok in 2021 and garnered 14 million views, making it a viral sensation.

    In other news, Struts frontman Luke Spiller recently released his new collaboration with Fossil Group imprint Misfit, a special-edition watch that launches the brand’s Artist Series designs. The limited-run “The Time Is Now” set is described in a press release as a “modern take on a vintage-inspired pocket watch that can be worn as a traditional wristwatch or on a necklace chain.”

    View The Struts’ tour dates and a clip of the band’s Unplugged at EastWest performance below.

    The Struts 2023 US Tour Dates with Mac Saturn:
    06/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    06/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    06/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
    06/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    06/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    06/25 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    06/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
    06/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
    06/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    07/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    07/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    07/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
    07/05 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    07/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    07/08 – Kirtland, OH @ Wonderstruck 2023
    07/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    07/11 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
    07/12 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    07/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ Xl Live
    07/15 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop At Pier 17
    07/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    07/18 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston
    07/19 – Portland, ME @ Aura
    07/21 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom
    07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

