The Tallest Man on Earth has extended his 2023 tour with a new North American leg this fall. He’s paired the tour announcement by unveiling “Henry St.,” the title track to his upcoming seven studio album.
Following a spring outing in the US and early summer leg in Europe, the Swedish folk singer-songwriter (aka Kristian Matsson) will embark on a 24-date run across North America that opens on September 5th in Durham, North Carolina. He’ll hit Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before making it back to North Carolina to close the tour in Asheville on October 14th.
Tickets for the new 2023 tour dates go on sale Wednesday, March 8th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, browse for tickets and deals to every stop on The Tallest Man on Earth’s ongoing trek, including sold-out stints in Los Angeles and New York, via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program..
“Henry St.” will likely become a staple on every future live set. According to a statement from the singer, the raw, stripped-down single strikes at the big questions like “Why am I actually doing this?” while also marking a critical point on the new album. “It’s the low point and the turnaround,” he shared. “The other songs are a reminder that I will always be a stubborn optimist, even at the darkest of times.”
The song features Megafaun’s Phil Cook, who Matsson recalled was “hanging over my shoulders at the piano while we were playing, and then he recorded it. He improvised that beautiful outro. When he did, our jaws dropped — I was in tears.”
The accompanying music video follows an ongoing Jeroen Dankers-directed trilogy that began with the album’s lead single, “Every Little Heart,” and continues with a moody night stroll “inspired by adolescence. Doing stupid things, stuck in a place, being your smallest self.” Sounds like a tall order for The Tallest Man on Earth. Watch the “Henry St.” visual below.
Henry St. arrives on April 14th via ANTI-. Pre-orders are ongoing.
The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 Tour Dates:
03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge
03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge
03/25 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
03/26 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s
03/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
03/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
04/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
04/03 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
04/13 — Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
04/16 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
04/17 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
04/18 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
04/19 — Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre
04/21 — London, UK @ O2 Forum
04/22 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
04/24 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/25 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
04/26 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
04/27 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
04/29 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
04/30 — Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
05/01 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol
05/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich
05/03 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B
05/05 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
05/06 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
05/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
05/08 — Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
05/09 — Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
09/05 — Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre
09/07 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/09 — Boston, MA @ Royale
09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/13 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
09/15 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
09/16 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/19 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/21 — Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
09/23 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/26 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
09/30 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/01 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/04 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
10/05 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/07 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/12 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
10/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
* = w/ Elephant Revival