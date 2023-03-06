The Tallest Man on Earth has extended his 2023 tour with a new North American leg this fall. He’s paired the tour announcement by unveiling “Henry St.,” the title track to his upcoming seven studio album.

Following a spring outing in the US and early summer leg in Europe, the Swedish folk singer-songwriter (aka Kristian Matsson) will embark on a 24-date run across North America that opens on September 5th in Durham, North Carolina. He’ll hit Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before making it back to North Carolina to close the tour in Asheville on October 14th.

Tickets for the new 2023 tour dates go on sale Wednesday, March 8th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“Henry St.” will likely become a staple on every future live set. According to a statement from the singer, the raw, stripped-down single strikes at the big questions like “Why am I actually doing this?” while also marking a critical point on the new album. “It’s the low point and the turnaround,” he shared. “The other songs are a reminder that I will always be a stubborn optimist, even at the darkest of times.”

The song features Megafaun’s Phil Cook, who Matsson recalled was “hanging over my shoulders at the piano while we were playing, and then he recorded it. He improvised that beautiful outro. When he did, our jaws dropped — I was in tears.”

The accompanying music video follows an ongoing Jeroen Dankers-directed trilogy that began with the album’s lead single, “Every Little Heart,” and continues with a moody night stroll “inspired by adolescence. Doing stupid things, stuck in a place, being your smallest self.” Sounds like a tall order for The Tallest Man on Earth. Watch the “Henry St.” visual below.

Henry St. arrives on April 14th via ANTI-. Pre-orders are ongoing.

The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 Tour Dates:

03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge

03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge

03/25 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

03/26 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s

03/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

03/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

04/03 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

04/13 — Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

04/16 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU

04/17 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

04/18 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral

04/19 — Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre

04/21 — London, UK @ O2 Forum

04/22 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

04/24 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/25 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

04/26 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale

04/27 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

04/29 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

04/30 — Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

05/01 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol

05/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich

05/03 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B

05/05 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

05/06 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

05/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

05/08 — Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

05/09 — Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

09/05 — Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre

09/07 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/09 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/13 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

09/15 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

09/16 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/19 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/21 — Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

09/23 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/26 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/30 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/01 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/04 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/05 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/07 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/12 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

10/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

* = w/ Elephant Revival