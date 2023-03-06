Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Tallest Man on Earth Adds Fall 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Henry St.”: Stream

His upcoming album, Henry St., drops on April 14th

Advertisement
The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 fall tour dates henry st single album music video north american us shows live onsale tickets presale
The Tallest Man on Earth, photo by Stephan Vanfleteren
March 6, 2023 | 11:48am ET

    The Tallest Man on Earth has extended his 2023 tour with a new North American leg this fall. He’s paired the tour announcement by unveiling “Henry St.,” the title track to his upcoming seven studio album.

    Following a spring outing in the US and early summer leg in Europe, the Swedish folk singer-songwriter (aka Kristian Matsson) will embark on a 24-date run across North America that opens on September 5th in Durham, North Carolina. He’ll hit Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before making it back to North Carolina to close the tour in Asheville on October 14th.

    Tickets for the new 2023 tour dates go on sale Wednesday, March 8th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, browse for tickets and deals to every stop on The Tallest Man on Earth’s ongoing trek, including sold-out stints in Los Angeles and New York, via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program..

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Henry St.” will likely become a staple on every future live set. According to a statement from the singer, the raw, stripped-down single strikes at the big questions like “Why am I actually doing this?” while also marking a critical point on the new album. “It’s the low point and the turnaround,” he shared. “The other songs are a reminder that I will always be a stubborn optimist, even at the darkest of times.”

    The song features Megafaun’s Phil Cook, who Matsson recalled was “hanging over my shoulders at the piano while we were playing, and then he recorded it. He improvised that beautiful outro. When he did, our jaws dropped — I was in tears.”

    The accompanying music video follows an ongoing Jeroen Dankers-directed trilogy that began with the album’s lead single, “Every Little Heart,” and continues with a moody night stroll “inspired by adolescence. Doing stupid things, stuck in a place, being your smallest self.” Sounds like a tall order for The Tallest Man on Earth. Watch the “Henry St.” visual below.

    Advertisement

    Henry St. arrives on April 14th via ANTI-. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge
    03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge
    03/25 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
    03/26 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s
    03/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    03/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    04/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
    04/03 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    04/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
    04/13 — Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
    04/16 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
    04/17 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    04/18 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
    04/19 — Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre
    04/21 — London, UK @ O2 Forum
    04/22 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    04/24 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    04/25 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    04/26 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    04/27 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    04/29 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    04/30 — Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
    05/01 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol
    05/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich
    05/03 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B
    05/05 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    05/06 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
    05/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
    05/08 — Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
    05/09 — Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
    09/05 — Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre
    09/07 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    09/09 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    09/13 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    09/15 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    09/16 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
    09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    09/19 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    09/21 — Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
    09/23 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    09/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    09/26 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
    09/30 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    10/01 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    10/04 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
    10/05 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    10/07 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/12 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
    10/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    10/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

    * = w/ Elephant Revival

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Snoop Dogg Wiz Khalifa 2023 North American tour dates tickets Too $hort Warren G Berner

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Detail 2023 Tour with Too $hort, Warren G, & More

March 6, 2023

Morgan Wallen tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows one night at a time live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Morgan Wallen's 2023 Tour

March 6, 2023

Tegan and Sara 2023 North American tour dates tickets graphic novel

Tegan and Sara Announce Additional 2023 Tour Dates, Graphic Novel

March 6, 2023

weyes blood 2023 dates tour live music indie rock alternative news

Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe

March 6, 2023

Mr. Big farewell tour

Mr. Big to Embark on 2023-2024 Farewell Tour, Reveal New Drummer

March 6, 2023

Gov't Mule

Gov't Mule Announces Dark Side of the Mule Summer Tour

March 6, 2023

how to buy kiss tickets

How to Get Tickets to KISS' Final Tour Dates

March 6, 2023

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie Announces North American Tour with Earth Wind & Fire

March 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Tallest Man on Earth Adds Fall 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single "Henry St.": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter