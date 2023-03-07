The Used and Pierce the Veil Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

The Used and Pierce the Veil have announced a 2023 co-headlining North American tour.

Dubbed “The Creative Control Tour,” the outing kicks off May 23rd in Austin, Texas, and runs through July 2nd in Phoenix, Arizona. Don Broco, Deathbyromy, and girlfriends will provide support on select dates.

An artist pre-sale starts today (March 7th) at 1 p.m. ET using the code JAWS via Ticketmaster, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (March 8th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER. General ticket sales begin Friday (March 10th) at 10 a.m. local time.

Alternatively, you can pick up tickets via StubHub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

“We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil,” commented The Used’s Bert McCracken in a press announcement. “We’ve been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there! Love, Bert.”

Added Pierce the Veil: “Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration. Our new album The Jaws of Life is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It’s going to be unlike any other tour we’ve done and we can’t wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support. Love, PTV.”

Both bands will be out in support of their new albums: The Used’s Toxic Positivity (arriving May 19th) and Pierce the Veil’s aforementioned The Jaws of Life (which dropped in February).

Get tickets via Ticketmasterer or StubHub.

The Used and Pierce the Veil’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:

05/23 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center at Cedar Park ^ +

05/24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore Harrah’s New Orleans ^ +

05/26 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa ^ +

05/27 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre ^ +

05/28 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^ +

05/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy ^ +

05/31 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^ +

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^ +

06/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^ +

06/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! * ^ +

06/07 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre ^ +

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^ +

06/10 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena ^ +

06/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^ #

06/13 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^ #

06/15 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center ^ #

06/16 – Moon Twp, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^ #

06/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^ #

06/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^ #

06/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^ #

06/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^ #

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Fair Park ^ #

06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Outdoors) ^ #

06/29 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort ^ #

07/01 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^ #

07/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^ #

^ = with Don Broco

+ = with Deathbyromy

# = with girlfriends