Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The White Lotus Season 3 to Take Place in Thailand

The next installment will deal with "death and Eastern religion and spirituality"

Advertisement
the white lotus season 3 thailand
The White Lotus (HBO)
March 27, 2023 | 9:43pm ET

    Producers of The White Lotus previously teased that Season 3 would take place in Asia, and we now know a little more about the destination of the next vacation. As Variety reports, Mike White’s HBO black comedy will head to Thailand in Season 3.

    According to sources, White has been in Thailand scoping out specific sites to film the next season. Potential locations include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle — the four local homes to the Four Seasons, where previous seasons of The White Lotus have occurred.

    Last year, White hinted at what Season 3 of his hit series might look like. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” the showrunner said. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The White Lotus has been a powerhouse in the Limited Series category since its premiere in 2021. Its first season won five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, and its second season captured the Golden Globe for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. Jennifer Coolidge also won Best Supporting Actress at both the Emmys and Golden Globes for her standout performance as Tanya McQuoid.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

nicolas cage dracula

Nicolas Cage Stayed in Character as Dracula on Renfield Set

March 27, 2023

Tom Leadon of Mudcrutch

Tom Leadon, Mudcrutch Co-Founder, Dead at 70

March 27, 2023

The Edge wants U2 to lead the guitar resurgence

The Edge Wants U2 to Lead the “Resurgence of Guitars”

March 27, 2023

Grimes baby daughter's new name Why?

Grimes Hints That She's Renamed Her Daughter "?"

March 27, 2023

questlove aristocats remake live action animation disney movie music

Questlove to Direct The Aristocats Remake for Disney

March 27, 2023

odesza 2023 north american tour dates schedule tickets

Odesza Announce 2023 Tour

March 27, 2023

david lee roth royal machines

David Lee Roth Returns to Live Stage for Performance in Las Vegas: Watch

March 27, 2023

Godsmack and Staind 2023 US Tour

Godsmack and Staind Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

March 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The White Lotus Season 3 to Take Place in Thailand

Menu Shop Search Newsletter