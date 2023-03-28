The White Lotus Season 3 to Take Place in Thailand

Producers of The White Lotus previously teased that Season 3 would take place in Asia, and we now know a little more about the destination of the next vacation. As Variety reports, Mike White’s HBO black comedy will head to Thailand in Season 3.

According to sources, White has been in Thailand scoping out specific sites to film the next season. Potential locations include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle — the four local homes to the Four Seasons, where previous seasons of The White Lotus have occurred.

Last year, White hinted at what Season 3 of his hit series might look like. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” the showrunner said. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The White Lotus has been a powerhouse in the Limited Series category since its premiere in 2021. Its first season won five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, and its second season captured the Golden Globe for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. Jennifer Coolidge also won Best Supporting Actress at both the Emmys and Golden Globes for her standout performance as Tanya McQuoid.